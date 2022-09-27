Thomas Allen Eddy of Emporia, KS was born to Margaret Womer Eddy and Luther Merton Eddy in Parsons, KS. He was devoted to his wife of 58 years, Ginnie Anne Ryan Eddy and his two daughters, Laura Marie Eddy and Blythe Anne Eddy Dody (Aron), and greatly treasured his grandchildren, Destiny, Cahaya, and Landon Dody. Tom was loved and admired by his siblings: William B. Eddy (Linda) of Kansas City, MO; Marcia Price (Palmer) of Salina, KS; Cheryl Figgs (Dennis Domer) of Baldwin City, KS and Phoenix, AZ; and Edward Mitchell Eddy (Deborah Ann O’Brien) of Chapel Hill, NC.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO