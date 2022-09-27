Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Five feet added, but airport manager wants more
It’s not exactly a case of “give him an inch and he’ll take a mile.” But if you give Ken Adams five feet, he might ask for 500. “We’re now past the milestone of a 5,000-foot runway, at 5,004,” the Emporia Municipal Airport Manager said.
Emporia gazette.com
Area gas prices resist upward trend
Gas prices still are declining slowly in the Emporia area, but remain above the levels of a year ago. AAA’s daily price check showed Lyon County’s average price for regular unleaded gas was $3.45 a gallon Friday. Greenwood County stood at $3.44 while Chase County was at $3.43.
Emporia gazette.com
Strong City man dies after early morning electrocution incident
A Strong City man was found deceased early Friday morning by the Chase County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jacob Welsh said the Sheriff’s Office responded to an electrocution call at 240th Rd in Strong City around 3:21 a.m., where deputies found 36-year-old Shawn Gilligan “deceased from injuries sustained while attempting to build a device to convert AC power into DC power.”
Emporia gazette.com
Trailers promised next week for travel plaza complex
If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Electrical contractor received "minor shock" at Fanestil Meats
A man was sent home after reportedly receiving a "minor shock" at Fanestil Meats' construction site west of Emporia. "An electrical contractor received a minor shock at Fanestil Meats' new plant construction site," a spokesperson for Fanestil Meats told The Gazette Thursday. "He was treated and released on-site to return to work. The general contractor sent him home for the day."
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE East Emporia house fire 'under investigation'
A news release about the cause of a fire on the 900 block of Mechanic Street Thursday is pending from the Emporia Fire Department. “It’s still under investigation,’” a spokesman told The Gazette Friday morning. The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 906 Mechanic St....
Emporia gazette.com
Girls golf wins Shawnee Heights Invite, cross country runs at Winfield
The Emporia girls golf team won the Shawnee Heights Invite on Thursday with a team score of 357. The Lady Spartans had the top three individual finishers and four of the top five.
Emporia gazette.com
Open house at historic grade school planned for Sunday
The Chase County Old School Development District announced this week that a developer and contractor has been identified to help convert each large classroom in the historic 1903 grade school into one- or two-bedroom apartments. An open house has been planned from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the school,...
Emporia gazette.com
Thomas Allen Eddy
Thomas Allen Eddy of Emporia, KS was born to Margaret Womer Eddy and Luther Merton Eddy in Parsons, KS. He was devoted to his wife of 58 years, Ginnie Anne Ryan Eddy and his two daughters, Laura Marie Eddy and Blythe Anne Eddy Dody (Aron), and greatly treasured his grandchildren, Destiny, Cahaya, and Landon Dody. Tom was loved and admired by his siblings: William B. Eddy (Linda) of Kansas City, MO; Marcia Price (Palmer) of Salina, KS; Cheryl Figgs (Dennis Domer) of Baldwin City, KS and Phoenix, AZ; and Edward Mitchell Eddy (Deborah Ann O’Brien) of Chapel Hill, NC.
Emporia gazette.com
No drought-busting rain in sight
While Florida recovers from an overwhelming amount of rain due to Hurricane Ian, some area farmers may be longing for a little for their land. This week's U.S. Drought Monitor report shows conditions worsening in Lyon County. It shows 91% of the county in at least “moderate drought,” with 12% in a higher-level “severe drought.”
Emporia gazette.com
What is happening with the construction at William Allen White Elementary?
Construction on William Allen White Elementary was recently moved back, in response to an update from July on the progress of other construction projects. The beginning phase of the construction is now set to start in February of 2023. “At the July 13, 2022 Board of Education Meeting, information was...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia football preparing for Manhattan, Homecoming
After being on the road for two weeks, the Emporia High School football team returns home for homecoming tonight against Manhattan at Welch Stadium. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a wild 34-21 loss to Topeka High, where they scored all 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Emporia gazette.com
Week 5 area school football roundup
Fewer teams were playing this week due to Northern Heights High School forfeiting its game with Olpe High School earlier this week. Chase County High School and Lebo High School won big last night, dominating their opponents. Neither game went beyond the first half.
Emporia gazette.com
Alumni flock to town for Homecoming weekend
It was a full weekend in Madison that started off Friday, Sept. 16th with a packed stadium for the Homecoming game against Lebo. Unfortunately for Bulldog Nation the game didn’t end in Madison’s favor, but the conversations and alumni being reunited was definitely a victory for many. Saturday...
Emporia gazette.com
USD 253 hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Emporia Middle School
Emporia Public Schools hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for Emporia Middle School Thursday afternoon. USD 253 administrators, staff and students, as well as representatives of both the architect and construction company in charge of the upgrades, gathered outside the middle school to celebrate the constriction, which began a couple of months ago.
Emporia gazette.com
Gould Coates Garcia
Gould Coates Garcia passed into eternity at the age of 89 on September 28, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home, Emporia, Kansas. Gould was born in Daytona Beach, FL, on November 2, 1932, the youngest of Raymond and Ruth Garcia’s four children. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in 1954, a Phi Beta Kappa graduate with a double major in chemistry and history.
Emporia gazette.com
Week 5 area football preview
Week five of the football season gets underway tonight, and it might be an evening of intrigue. One victory is already on the books. Hartford will look for its first win, the Chase County Bulldogs will try to redeem themselves after last week’s loss and there could be a potential slugfest in Madison.
