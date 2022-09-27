Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Western North Carolina counties prepare as Hurricane Ian heads north
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the Western North Carolina region over the next few days. Crews and residents in Henderson and Polk counties have been preparing over the past week for potential flooding. In Henderson County, businesses in flood zones...
WLOS.com
The Haunted Farm kicks off 12th season filled with terrifying thrills through October
The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville kicked off its 11-night run on Saturday, Oct. 1. This marks the 12th season the rural farm has opened its gate to the public for a terrifying production. The 45-minute attraction transports guests to the horrifying creations of a "mysterious, blood-soaked stretch of land where...
WLOS.com
Cool, breezy Saturday in store for WNC after Ian; Federal emergency aid approved for NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After making its dangerous trip across Cuba, Florida, then South Carolina, Ian downgraded from a category 1 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone by Friday evening. Remnants from the storm will bring mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures, patchy drizzle or spotty showers and breezy conditions to Western North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Ian takes aim at Carolinas with life-threatening flooding, strong winds
WLOS — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threatening flooding and storm surge to the Carolinas on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. advisory. Strong winds are also expected. The storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph at 11 p.m., continues to track...
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Feel Good Friday: Cleveland County student making history in the classroom
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby student is changing the narrative in her family by going to college — just so happens she made Cleveland County history while doing it. Laila Chambers, 18, is in her first year at N.C. A&T. She's studying nursing and wants to be a traveling nurse after graduating.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Outdoors: Negotiations Ongoing for Saluda Grade Rail Trail
Conserving Carolina is working with two other nonprofits, Upstate Forever and PAL (Play, Advocate, Live Well), to purchase the Saluda Grade rail corridor for a rail trail project. Like the Virginia Creeper Trail in Virginia and the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina, the 31-mile Saluda Grade Rail Trail would spur economic growth for the communities along its length and provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors and locals. “Similar rail trails have spurred new businesses including restaurants, hotels and bicycle shops,” says Rebekah Robinson, assistant director for programs with Conserving Carolina. “A study conducted by Clemson University last year estimated the direct economic impact of the proposed Saluda Grade Trail at $27 to $30 million and that it would support 282 to 313 jobs.”
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
WLOS.com
Local racer makes Arca debut at Bristol Motor Speedway
ASHEVILLE — WLOS --Asheville's Ashton Higgins began competitive auto racing at the age of eight. It didn't take long for him to go full throttle, fully immersing himself in the sport. He spent the last 11 years putting the pedal to metal, working to check off a major milestone...
WLOS.com
Lake Junaluska welcomes Ian evacuees as part of longtime tradition
LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. (WLOS) — Many are finding refuge from Ian in the mountains of North Carolina. For one community in Haywood County, it's a long-standing tradition. Lake Junaluska leaders say with a mission statement of hospitality, especially to those in need, it's entirely appropriate to put out the welcome mat to Ian evacuees.
WLOS.com
Black Mountain Primary School updates procedure following parent's petition
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a new school-level procedure allowing parents to walk their kids to school at Black Mountain Primary School. It comes after one parent was told she was not allowed to walk her daughter to school because she lived beyond the half-mile permitted boundary. The...
WLOS.com
Smoky Mountain Elk Fest canceled because of Ian, but elk exhibit remains open
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian have disrupted plans for the Smoky Mountain Elk Fest planned for this weekend in Maggie Valley. The Haywood County Tourism Development Authority canceled the event because of the storm. But visitors can still learn a lot about elk at...
my40.tv
WNC officials begin preparing with Ian's sights set on the Carolinas later this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane causes devastating storm surge in Florida, the system's sights will soon be set on the Carolinas later this week. Western North Carolina officials are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best. While Ian's track can still vary, it is expected to...
biltmorebeacon.com
Buncombe County native is new school superintendent
Robert “Rob” Jackson is the new superintendent of schools for Buncombe County. Jackson will succeed Tony Baldwin as superintendent, who is retiring after serving over 13 years as superintendent and almost 40 years as an educator in North Carolina. A native of Buncombe County, Jackson grew up and...
WLOS.com
NCDOT crews clear roads, prepare ahead of Ian
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Road crews in Buncombe County have spent most of the week preparing for potentially heavy rain headed to the mountains this weekend. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to gain strength off the coast of South Carolina before making landfall again as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm is expected to reach North Carolina on Friday.
Over 2k without power in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over two thousand people are without power Thursday in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, there are two outages in the county. The first was reported around 10:52 a.m. The outages are in the Berea area and the Overbrook area. Both outages were caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging […]
WLOS.com
Marchers of all ages turn out for Haywood County's first-ever March for Life event
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, Oct. 1 marked the first Haywood County March for Life event, in which demonstrators showed support for pro-life legislation in North Carolina. The rally was hosted by the local Knights of Columbus Waynesville -- a charity organization of Catholic men -- in partnership with...
WLOS.com
Ian's uncertain impact disrupts travel plans for many at Asheville Regional Airport
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hurricane Ian has left uncertainty in its wake for travelers attempting to get to or through Florida -- even in Asheville. As passengers headed to the Asheville Regional Airport Friday, Sept. 30 expecting to board flights or make connections for multiple destinations, they were being told their flights were canceled.
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck claims lives of elderly Franklin, N.C., women
Two Franklin, N.C., women died in a two-vehicle wreck east of Clayton Wednesday afternoon. The wreck happened about 3:15 p.m.on Ga. 2 east of Mcworter Lane in Rabun County, according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 2007 Mercedes Benz E350 driven by Judith Coolidge Hughes, 81, was traveling west on...
North Carolina woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, North Carolina, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
