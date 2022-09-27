ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Country 107.3

The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2022

As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was very hot, but also very dry. At least the daily threat of summertime thunderstorms was almost non-existent. We found plenty of warm, summery weather and refreshing water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Absolutely Most Romantic Spot Has Now Been Revealed

The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of. There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.
Cat Country 107.3

Follow These 8 Steps & You’ll Always Be Prepared For Hurricanes In NJ

No doubt that by now, at least, you've seen or heard about all the devastation in Florida due to the impact of Hurricane Ian this week. Not that hurricane damage is uncommon in that part of the country, but it's always a scary time every time the season brings a bad one to the southern shores. New Jersey residents know that all too well. While we don't always get hit with really bad hurricanes every season like they do down south, we have seen our fair share of storm destruction along the Garden State coastline.
Cat Country 107.3

Hiding In Plain Sight

Sometimes, something hits you straight between the eyes. And then there is the residual smack to the forehead. Talking freshwater fishing here, at a prime time before the full autumn transition, and, albeit the brief appetite-wrecking turnover. As you read this, largemouth bass, channel catfish, and panfish (read: crappies, yellow perch, and sunfish) have affixed the feedbags, and some of the best angling of the autumn period is underway.
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

