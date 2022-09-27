Read full article on original website
New Jersey’s Favorite Coffee Flavor Revealed on National Coffee Day
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Do you think you could guess what coffee flavor java drinkers in New Jersey favor most?. If you rely on a cup of joe to motivate you to get your day started, you're probably celebrating today. I'm kind of a latte snob, but when...
See The Saddest Imitation of a New Jersey Bagel I Have EVER Seen
A lot of people are moving out of New Jersey. It's not that I don't understand why: cost of living, taxes, pollution, over-crowded, traffic, loud and attitude-filled. But there are also quite a few reasons why many people have told me it was a mistake to move out of the Garden State.
Painful Reality: Yet Another NJ Restaurant Closes – “We simply can’t carry on”
It's never been easy to run a restaurant. And if you think otherwise, consider these statistics. According to the National Restaurant Association, there is a 20% success rate for all restaurants. About 60% of restaurants fail in their first year of operation; 80% fail within five years of opening. And...
The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2022
As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was very hot, but also very dry. At least the daily threat of summertime thunderstorms was almost non-existent. We found plenty of warm, summery weather and refreshing water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.
New Jersey’s Absolutely Most Romantic Spot Has Now Been Revealed
The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of. There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.
Follow These 8 Steps & You’ll Always Be Prepared For Hurricanes In NJ
No doubt that by now, at least, you've seen or heard about all the devastation in Florida due to the impact of Hurricane Ian this week. Not that hurricane damage is uncommon in that part of the country, but it's always a scary time every time the season brings a bad one to the southern shores. New Jersey residents know that all too well. While we don't always get hit with really bad hurricanes every season like they do down south, we have seen our fair share of storm destruction along the Garden State coastline.
Popular Foodie Website Has Named New Jersey’s Best Sushi Restaurant
If you love sushi, you know when you find a great place to get it, you want to share it with everyone you know, and now some experts have revealed their choice for the best sushi restaurant in all of New Jersey. You probably all have your favorite sushi restaurant...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/30
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. 16 - 23 mph (Gust 30 mph) 13 - 20 knots (Gust 26 knots) Ocean Temperature. 67° - 73°. (Normal 66° -...
Has Bachelorette/Wedding Culture Gotten Out Of Hand In New Jersey?
To anyone who is about to get married: please do not take offense. Oh and also, CONGRATULATIONS on the upcoming nuptials!. But I have a question to ask all of New Jersey: Has wedding culture gotten out of hand?. There is a reason I am asking. My neighbor has a...
Hiding In Plain Sight
Sometimes, something hits you straight between the eyes. And then there is the residual smack to the forehead. Talking freshwater fishing here, at a prime time before the full autumn transition, and, albeit the brief appetite-wrecking turnover. As you read this, largemouth bass, channel catfish, and panfish (read: crappies, yellow perch, and sunfish) have affixed the feedbags, and some of the best angling of the autumn period is underway.
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
I may soon give up on going out to eat in New Jersey. I get times are tough but why should I, the customer, have to pay for it?. Let me explain because yes, there is a new trend developing among restaurants. Recently, we gave you the heads up that...
Gross Or Nah? NJ Stores May Soon HAVE To Offer You Used Reusable Bags
It's been almost a half a year since the Garden State enforced the ban on plastic shopping bags and styrofoam + plastic to-go containers. It feels like we've asked this question a couple times already, but for the sake of checking in again, how's it going so far?. Some people...
People Upset Over Kids’ Alleged Bad Behavior In 1 Mays Landing, NJ, Neighborhood
You've heard this saying a million times before, right? "Kids will be kids." Is there some truth to that statement? Of course. While that statement is true, that doesn't mean that respectful behaviors shouldn't ALWAYS be taught and encouraged. According to reports from residents of one particular complex within Mays...
Philadelphia Man Admits Role in Salem County, NJ, Armed Bank Robbery
A man from Philadelphia has admitted serving as a get-away driver for two Pennsylvania men who robbed a bank in Carneys Point during the summer of 2018. 43-year-old Kenneth S. Thompson pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Tuesday to an indictment charging him with bank robbery. U.S. Attorney Philip...
Search is On For Missing 72-Year-Old Mays Landing Woman (UPDATE: SHE IS SAFE)
Hamilton Township Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of finding a local missing woman. Police say Noelia Ramos, 72, suffers from dementia. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, tan pants, and black shoes. Police say she was last seen about 8:45 am this morning on Beacon Avenue in Mays Landing.
NJ Rep. Van Drew On Unsanctioned Wildwood, NJ Car Fatalities
United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew has offered his first public comments since the fatalities that occurred at what is being referred to as an “unsanctioned car show,” which took place this weekend in Wildwood, New Jersey. Van Drew is stepping-up tonight to praise the response of law...
Man Dies After Being Shot in the Head Following Argument in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a man has died after being shot in the head following an argument this past weekend. The scene unfolded around 4:45 early Saturday morning at Villari's Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklinville, which reportedly was not open at the time of the shooting.
Grand Jury: Police Officer Justified Using Deadly Force in Buena Vista Twp., NJ, Shooting
A state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges against a police officer who was involved in a fatal shooting in Buena Vista Township last year. 42-year-old Roy K. Jackel was shot by Sgt. David Jernegan of the Franklin Township Police Department on April 5, 2021, after he stole a police vehicle following an accident.
