Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Formally Sworn in as Biden, Harris Look on
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was welcomed there with a traditional investiture ceremony attended by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses. Jackson's formal swearing-in for her lifetime appointment as the first Black woman on Supreme Court came three months after Chief Justice John Roberts conducted...
New California Law Could Become a Model for Other States Seeking to Protect Digital Information Related to Abortions
A new California law will explicitly protect digital information from being used by out-of-state investigators for procedures that are lawful in California. AB 1242 requires out-of-state law enforcement agencies seeking data or records from businesses in California to attest that their investigation doesn't involve any crime related to an abortion that is legal under California law.
Arizona Attorney General Calls Student Loan Forgiveness ‘Unconstitutional' in Legal Challenge to Biden's Plan
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has brought a legal challenge against the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, threatening to throw the accounts of tens of millions of borrowers into jeopardy. Brnovich is arguing that the U.S. Department of Education doesn't have the power to cancel hundreds of billions...
‘Day Without Us' Protesters Walk Out Over Abortion-Rights Reversal, Days Before Supreme Court Returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
To the editor: Ohio’s Nov. election is illegitimate
How can we elect our state representatives if we have no constitutional districts? The front page article in the Sept. 25 Blade stated that Ohio’s redrawing of voting districts was not legitimate. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the new maps unconstitutional last summer. The redistricting committee has repeatedly refused to draw unbiased maps. There is no way this election cycle can be considered legitimate if we the people are forced to accept the results of unconstitutionally mapped and deliberately biased state voting districts. The people up for election cannot serve if not elected in a constitutionally drawn district — period. Other states have allowed the currently serving representatives to continue on in office in this situation — potentially indefinitely (Wisconsin). This cannot be allowed to occur here in Ohio and should not be allowed to remain policy elsewhere either.
