Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
NFL Week 4 2022: Picks and predictions for every game
The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing the quarter pole, and we’re starting to see who is good, and who is in for a long year. As always, all odds are courtesy of our partners at WynnBet. Tough call, and a great game. Don’t want to underestimate the Dolphins,...
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Vikings defense facing concerning, mysterious injury to star
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith did not practice on Wednesday due to what has been described as a knee injury. The Minnesota Vikings avoided a 1-2 start to the season after their comeback victory over the rival Detroit Lions in Week 3. But they were hit by injuries, most notably to star running back Dalvin Cook. But as it turns out, there is a star on the defensive side of the ball whose status is worht keeping an eye on heading into Week 4.
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury
It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals
The Miami Dolphins’ dream start to the season could potentially turn into a nightmare after just one play. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a massive hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be carted off the field with a head injury. Watch the gruesome play with Tagovailoa clearly grimacing afterwards: Tua Tagovailoa injured after […] The post Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
We're here to help you with some Fantasy Football busts and sleepers for Week 4. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start
Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay Packers faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But […] The post Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Week 4 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Packers
Very few people outside the six New England states are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. The primary reason for pessimism around the Patriots is their situation at quarterback. Starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who has lost his last 11 starts, will replace Jones this weekend.
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
Lions Anxiously Await Jameson Williams' NFL Debut
Read more on the Detroit Lions anxiously awaiting rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' return.
Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4. Week 4 of the NFL season is officially underway. Through three weeks, there have been plenty of surprises in fantasy football leagues. Currently, Greg Dortch and Mack Hollins are top 20 fantasy wide receivers, while DK Metcalf and Adam Thielen have failed to crack the top 40.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Significant Week 4 Upset
Colin Cowherd is predicting a major upset in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The Fox Sports analyst believes the New England Patriots will take down the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field - if Mac Jones is able to play. If backup QB Brian Hoyer is forced to take the reins, Cowherd still believes the Pats will cover the +9.5-point spread.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley delivers honest take on just what makes Bears’ Roquan Smith an elite linebacker
By now, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith may have already spent a multitude of hours studying each other’s game. The Giants and the Bears are set to meet for the fifth straight season in Week 4. Chicago has picked up a win in each of its previous […] The post Giants RB Saquon Barkley delivers honest take on just what makes Bears’ Roquan Smith an elite linebacker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes speaks 100 percent truth on Tom Brady playing at age 45
Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady. The latest installment of the quarterback rivalry is nearly upon us, as the Kansas City Chiefs are slated to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Sunday Night Football clash. It’s an entertaining rivalry, but there might be a more impressive one still raging on. Brady vs. Father Time. […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes speaks 100 percent truth on Tom Brady playing at age 45 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miles Sanders gets a pivotal injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 4 clash vs. Jaguars
There was somewhat of a concern regarding the Philadelphia Eagles’ depth at the running back position on Wednesday. Now, the Eagles can breathe a sigh of relief ahead of their Week 4 home matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. For one, Eagles running back Miles Sanders was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday. […] The post Miles Sanders gets a pivotal injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 4 clash vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offense looking anemic after latest DJ Chark update
The Detroit Lions have officially ruled out DJ Chark from their Week 4 home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks due to his ankle injury, the team announced on Saturday. Chark entered the week dealing with the ankle ailment, which forced him to be a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell […] The post Lions QB Jared Goff’s offense looking anemic after latest DJ Chark update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
