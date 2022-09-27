Read full article on original website
Three injured, one transported following two-vehicle accident on Kansas Turnpike Saturday morning
Three people were injured and at least one transported following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Emporia Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 121 northbound, six miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, shortly after 7 am. KHP reports that a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Alejandro Cisneros of Kansas City left the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic.
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
Injury accident reported near Olpe
Emporia Fire is heading to a reported injury crash in the 600 block of K99. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Details are pending. Stay tuned to KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE Social Media.
Chlorine burnout going well, according to Emporia city staff
Emporia’s burnout process will go into its second week Monday, and city officials say things have gone well so far. This is the second straight year where the city has done a chlorine burnout, converting from chloramine to free chlorine for a month, as opposed to shorter but more frequent disinfectant changeovers. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Friday, Public Works Director Dean Grant said the goal is to do one burnout a year.
UPDATE: Hartford woman hospitalized, Emporia teen cited following crash in Hartford Friday morning
A Hartford woman was transported to Newman Regional Health following a crash in Hartford Friday morning. Lyon County Deputies, Fire District 5 and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were all called to the intersection of Congress and Plumb in Hartford for a two-vehicle injury accident. According to Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early, 17-year-old Caide Timmons of Emporia was traveling southbound on Congress in a 2006 Toyota Highlander and was approaching the intersection at Congress and Plumb.
Emporia DMV closed for third time this week
Once again, the Emporia Department of Motor Vehicles Office inside Flinthills Mall is closed. The office has been closed now three days this week as staffers battle COVID-19. The office will be closed until further notice. Residents who were planning on appointments this week but hadn’t made them yet can...
Fire in central Emporia under investigation
Damage estimates are pending after a fire in central Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia and Olpe firefighters were called to 906 Mechanic around 4:20 pm after reports of smoke in the basement. Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the main fire was limited to the basement, although hot spots developed elsewhere in the house — causing firefighters to continue their investigation beyond 5:30 pm.
Strong City man killed in electrocution incident
A man is dead after an electrocution incident in Chase County early Friday. According to Sheriff Jacob Welsh, 36-year-old Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power. Deputies responded to 2147 240th Road near Strong City around 3:20 am after a reported electrocution. Gilligan was dead when authorities arrived on scene.
Contract worker shocked, released from hospital, sent home after incident at Fanestil Meats
Officially, it’s being called a electrocution. Both Fanestil Meats owner Dan Smoots and Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch tell KVOE News the situation was more of an electric shock than a full-blown electrocution. The incident happened at Fanestil Meats’ campus at 4700 West US Highway 50 around 9:15 am,...
Lyon County Fairgrounds hosts 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday
Local residents, patients and caregivers were all walking toward a better future at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Saturday morning. The Fairgrounds hosted the 2022 Emporia Walk to End Alzheimer’s. In addition to honoring the battles and memories of those affected by the disease, the annual walk also pays tribute to the millions of unpaid caregivers, often family members, who stand by and care for those living with the disease.
No injuries, but equipment destroyed in crash at Kansas Turnpike’s Emporia tollgate
It didn’t result in a hospital trip, but a crash led to some significant damage to some of the Kansas Turnpike’s equipment at the Emporia tollgate. Shortly before 3 pm Wednesday, a semi driven by 51-year-old Angel Chirino-Becerril of Tultepec, Mexico, was going through the gate. Chirino-Becerril apparently merged into the KTAG lane, realized he didn’t want to go through that lane and then merged left. His semi hit what’s called the crash attenuator, equipment used to absorb impact and thus keep both tollbooths and toll collectors safe.
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
‘Time for change’ Lyon County District One Commissioner Scott Briggs reflects on his career with three months remaining in final term
After 16 years, Lyon County District One Commissioner Scott Briggs is now into the final three months of his time on the commission. Briggs sat down with KVOE on a recent installment of the Talk of Emporia to discuss his career and look ahead to the future. Briggs admits that he originally had no intention of running for political office, however, he had some encouragement from former 17th District Senator Jerry Karr.
Sertoma Club serves up hearty breakfast for a great cause Saturday
The Sertoma Club of Emporia cooked up a delicious breakfast for the local community Saturday. The club hosted its annual fundraising breakfast at the Emporia Senior Center with a line out the door for the majority of the day. Club Sgt. at Arms Bill Huth says they are grateful for the community’s continued support of both the club and its causes.
Newman Regional Health’s operating room sees increased traffic with combination of new surgeons, robotic equipment
Statistics aren’t immediately available, but Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright says the hospital’s operating room is busier than it has been in a while. Wright says the combination of new surgeons and the new da Vinci robotic equipment means the hospital can do more kinds of surgeries than before — and more surgeries than initially expected.
EMPORIA STATE: Music reinvestment plan includes restored positions, increased budget
For the second straight Friday, Emporia State University has announced the benefits of what it’s calling a reinvestment plan for the future. ESU is restoring an assistant professor of music education and community outreach, a tenure-track position eliminated by past cuts. Another position cut in years past, director of choral activities, is also getting restored.
Emporia High volleyball finishes second at Centennial League Tournament
The Emporia High volleyball team finished second in the Centennial League Tournament Saturday in Junction City. EHS won three of its four matches in two sets defeating Topeka High (25-8, 25-12), Junction City (25-19, 25) and Manhattan (25-13, 25-12). The Spartans needed three sets to defeat Hayden (25-11, 21-25, 25-22).
Flint Hills Technical College announces double-digit percentage increases in fall enrollment
Flint Hills Technical College administrators are pleased with the enrollment report announced Thursday by the Kansas Board of Regents. And with good reason. Director of Marketing and Public Relations Briana Julo says full-time equivalent enrollment was over 670 students, an increase of almost 13 percent over fall 2021. Overall headcount fared even better at 1,610 students, up almost 18 percent from the 1,365 students last fall.
Emporia High girls golf wins Shawnee Heights Invite
It was a clean sweep for the Emporia High girls golf team Thursday. The Spartans won the Shawnee Heights Invitational with a score of 357, 53 strokes better than second-place Kansas City-Piper. Senior Avary Eckert won her second consecutive tournament by shooting a round of 78. Senior Olivia Eckert was...
Emporia State volleyball loses at Pittsburg State
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Pittsburg State, 25-27, 22-25, 18-25 Friday night. Leah Mach led Emporia State with 12 kills. The Lady Hornets play at Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon.
