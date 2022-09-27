Read full article on original website
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
The Biggest Dog Wedding Ceremony EverColleen Sheehy OrmeGeneva, IL
'Keep moving to keep going': Village of Homewood woman turns 108 years old
She's been a staple of this south suburban Chicago community for more than six decades.
Haunted House Guide: A Look at the Best Frights in the Chicago Area
With spooky season in full swing as October quickly approaches, many Chicago residents are looking to immerse themselves in the season with one of the area's many haunted houses. Several supernatural escapes can be in your future throughout the next month, with over nearly 20 frightening adventures awaiting visitors across...
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
Spotting Unusually Tall Bikes in Chicago? Here’s What’s Going On
Tall bikes, freak bikes...whatever you call them, if you happen to be in Chicago you might spot some interesting-looking bikes riding down the street. I spent a long weekend in Chicago recently and happened to notice one of these bikes riding down the street next to us. I thought nothing of it other than, "oh...someone built a ridiculously tall custom bike." I didn't snag the best picture but here, I'm in a hatchback car. You can see how tall the bike is:
mustangmonitor.com
Midnight Terror – Chicago’s #1 Ranked Haunted House
Last Friday night, Midnight Terror Haunted House Chicago – actually located next door in Oak Lawn, had opening night for their seasonal attraction. Midnight Terror first opened in 2014. The mastermind behind the project, Justin Cerniuk, is a Marine Corps veteran who served for four years. Aside from defending his country, he has always had a vision for a haunted house concept, with ideas brewing in his mind when he was just ten years old. In fact, Cerniuk created his own, low-scale haunted house at his own home to get his project off the ground and since then he has evolved his project into one of the top haunted house attractions in the entire Chicago area. Midnight Terror has seen exponential growth since their opening in 2014. Their budget is much higher since their inception, and are now able to use professional costume managers and makeup artists on their staff! A plethora of internet reviews have been made about the Terror and the general consensus is “frightening” and “spine-chilling”. In fact, some of Cerniuk’s own workers/actors have described how the attraction even freaks them out due to all the various rooms and themes spectators have to endure.
ourchanginglives.com
Couples Time In St. Charles
While many of our excursions are designed to showcase family-friendly travel destinations, sometimes we look for a different type of getaway. While searching for something unique, we discovered a place that would make a perfect escape for the two of us. Since we both enjoy many of the same things, we decided to spend some couples time in St. Charles, Illinois. Our research had uncovered a plethora of possibilities and we couldn’t wait to visit. It didn’t take long for us to fall in love with this upscale escape.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1
Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
Westfield Old Orchard is Adding 3 New Stores, 2 New Restaurants and an Old Favorite
A slate of stores and restaurants are coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie -- and one of them shoppers may remember from the mall's past. According to a Wednesday press release, the shops will open ahead of the holiday season, with more shopping options possibly on the way. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”
Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?
There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
Radio Ink
Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS
The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
Central Indiana ‘Demon Home’ is So Terrifying, Some Paranormal Investigators Won’t Ever Go Back
Remember the movie Poltergeist where the house was built on an old burial ground and the spirits of the buried didn't like it? Well, something like that has to be going on with this house. Evil spirits linger in the house terrorizing all who've ever lived there or gone inside.
PAWS volunteers head to Florida's Gulf Coast to rescue abandoned pets
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As people begin to pick up the pieces after the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, a Chicago organization heads to Florida to rescue dozens of animals left homeless after the storm.PAWS Chicago said volunteers from Chicago will rescue and bring back 42 homeless pets from Florida's Gulf Coast. The organization will partner with the Humane Society Naples and the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers.Rescue vans will leave the PAWS Chicago Medical Center and make a 21-hour drive to Humane Society Naples. The animals and volunteers are expected to return to Chicago on Monday.There are way to help...
Stranger finally moves out after living in Chatham home for sale against owner's permission
The woman inside claimed she was the victim of a scam, and that she signed a lease and paid someone thousands up front to live there.
Walmart Opens First of Four Next Generation Fulfillment Centers in Joliet, IL
JOLIET, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Today, leaders from Walmart, government officials and community members joined Walmart associates in Joliet to celebrate the grand opening of Walmart’s 1.1M square-foot Next Generation fulfillment center (FC), located at 3501 S. Brandon Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005801/en/ Walmart Opens First of Four Next Generation Fulfillment Centers in Joliet, IL (Photo: Business Wire)
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Chicago area natives ride out monster storm in Florida
Several Chicago-area natives who now live in Florida chose to ride out Hurricane Ian, which has devastated Southwest Florida.
