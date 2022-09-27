This is the time of year that Americans pack on a few pounds. But a quiet majority are losing weight — on average, an entire partner. Fall is summer’s hangover. During summer we’re often busy with vacations, events, outings, and cruising through the long, action-packed days of our relationships. Any musings about whether or not we want to stay with someone are filed away for later appraisal. Come November, when some set the clocks back, a disproportionate number set their relationships back — to "over."

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO