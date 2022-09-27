ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

List: Here's What You Can Donate to Help Ian Victims in Southwest Florida

Help is on the way to the Gulf Coast following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Several local and national organizations and brands are stepping up to help in different ways. The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment of up to $1 million to immediately help out with building...
DORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami Beach, FL
Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Washington State
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
NBC Miami

Pembroke Park Launches Own Police Department, Saying It Will Better Protect Residents

After much controversy, the residents of one Broward County town will have a new police department. There was a public feud between the Broward Sheriff‘s Office and the mayor of Pembroke Park, located in east central Broward County, when the mayor announced they wouldn’t sign up for any more BSO protection even though their own department then wasn’t ready to go.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Accused of Fatally Shooting Ex-Friend at Miami-Dade Walmart

A 16-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing his former friend after a heated argument at a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon inside the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds. Family members said 19-year-old Noah Perez was shopping with his aunt and 2-year-old...
GOULDS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Washington Street#Center Street#Construction Maintenance
NBC Miami

Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County

Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy