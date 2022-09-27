Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Miami
Dogs, Cats Needing Adoption Transported to Broward After Ian Rattles Florida Coast
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction on Florida’s west coast, and residents were not the only ones affected. Domestic Animal Services in Naples was left without power and as a result 20 cats and 13 dogs were transported to the Humane Society of Broward County Friday with the hopes that these furry friends will find a home in South Florida.
NBC Miami
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
NBC Miami
List: Here's What You Can Donate to Help Ian Victims in Southwest Florida
Help is on the way to the Gulf Coast following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Several local and national organizations and brands are stepping up to help in different ways. The Home Depot Foundation announced their commitment of up to $1 million to immediately help out with building...
NBC Miami
High-Speed Crash Left Hallandale Man Critically Hurt, Hollywood Driver Facing 10 Charges: BSO
One driver is recovering from serious injuries while another is in jail facing 10 charges following a high-speed collision in West Park, court records show. Clayan Renaldo Millwood, 35, was driving 72 MPH in a 35 MPH zone about 5 a.m. June 6, according to the arrest report. His 2009...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Pembroke Park Launches Own Police Department, Saying It Will Better Protect Residents
After much controversy, the residents of one Broward County town will have a new police department. There was a public feud between the Broward Sheriff‘s Office and the mayor of Pembroke Park, located in east central Broward County, when the mayor announced they wouldn’t sign up for any more BSO protection even though their own department then wasn’t ready to go.
NBC Miami
Sunrise Man Accused of Kidnapping, Beating Girl in Lauderdale Lakes
Reports of the possible kidnapping of a juvenile girl in Lauderdale Lakes resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were responding to a call about a suspicious incident around 8 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 2100 block of N. State Road 7.
NBC Miami
Brother of Woman Killed on I-95 Makes Long Journey to Miami to Search for Answers
The brother of a woman who was shot and killed while driving down Interstate 95 in Miami traveled from Cuba in the hopes to find more answers nearly two years after his sister's murder. Investigators still don't know who shot 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez back in January 2020 as she drove...
NBC Miami
Teen Accused of Fatally Shooting Ex-Friend at Miami-Dade Walmart
A 16-year-old was arrested and accused of shooting and killing his former friend after a heated argument at a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon inside the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds. Family members said 19-year-old Noah Perez was shopping with his aunt and 2-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Authorities Ask Children to Return to Classrooms in Broward County
Broward County Public Schools staff knocked on the doors of about 450 homes all over Broward County Saturday to bring kids back into the classroom. BCPS says they’ve tried emailing, calling, and texting families who have not re-enrolled their kids for this school year. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright says...
Comments / 0