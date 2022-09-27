Description: Evie is always “present at practices.” She is engaged in the process of becoming a better tennis player. It doesn’t matter if she is playing JV or Varsity, she commits herself to do the best she can. At practice, she tries to apply the things I teach her and her improvement has been impressive. She also goes the extra mile, picking up balls without being asked and helping others who are quieter. Her lack of complaining is very much appreciated, as is her work ethic.

ANTIGO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO