antigotimes.com
Don’t Wait—Vaccinate!
A new billboard just north of Antigo is reminding everyone the importance of staying up to date on. vaccines and also receiving the new COVID-19 bivalent booster when eligible. “Staying up to date. on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters remain one of the most important ways to protect against. severe...
Antigo High School Athlete of the Week
Description: Evie is always “present at practices.” She is engaged in the process of becoming a better tennis player. It doesn’t matter if she is playing JV or Varsity, she commits herself to do the best she can. At practice, she tries to apply the things I teach her and her improvement has been impressive. She also goes the extra mile, picking up balls without being asked and helping others who are quieter. Her lack of complaining is very much appreciated, as is her work ethic.
