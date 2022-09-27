Read full article on original website
Tits and Grits Diner
4d ago
This is idiotic. He wasn't there and he doesn't know if there was a concussion or not. In order for a player to be able to continue to play he must be cleared by an independent concussion specialist, and there is one at every game. Just another example of media running their mouths about what they don't know
Guest
4d ago
Definitely delusional Dolphin fans on here. Yeah back spasms caused by the loud ringing in his skull. A fine for the Fish and Tua out for Thursday night very possible. It should be anyway.
LEE MAJOR
4d ago
he saw doctor he was fine, if he wasn't and he played don't you think he fall out on field, now you crying he beat your team Bill's which I was glade
