Las Vegas, NV

Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency at Park MGM amidst Adam Levine scandal

By Caroline Bleakley, Stephanie Overton
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets will go on sale on Monday, October 3, for Maroon 5 which will headline a new Las Vegas residency at Park MGM.

This residency announcement comes on the heels of a scandal involving Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who has been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife after multiple women claimed that he had inappropriate relationships with them.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine said in a statement he released on his social media earlier in the month.

He denied having an affair, but instead claimed that he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of his life.”

One of the women, Instagram model Sumner Stroh, claimed in a TikTok video that the two had a year-long affair, during which Levine allegedly asked her if he could name his new baby after her. Shortly after Stroh’s video went viral, several more women came forward claiming Levine sent them flirty messages, including Levine’s former yoga instructor.

The three-time Grammy award-winning band begins the residency next spring on March 24, 2023. M5LV The Residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live to give fans an intimate experience in the 5,200-set venue, according to a news release.

The residency performances are on the following dates:

  • March 2023: 24, 25, 29 & 31
  • April 2023: 1, 5, 7 & 8
  • July 2023: 28 & 29
  • August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11& 12

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. (PT)

TheStreet

Las Vegas Casino Closing, Another Will Take Its Place

Land has become unbelievably precious in Las Vegas and not just on the Las Vegas Strip. Yes, any buildable property on the Strip itself has been selling for exorbitant prices, but anything that's downtown or Strip-adjacent has increased in value as well. This has forced resort/casino operators to give deep...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
