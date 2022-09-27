Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency at Park MGM amidst Adam Levine scandal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets will go on sale on Monday, October 3, for Maroon 5 which will headline a new Las Vegas residency at Park MGM.

This residency announcement comes on the heels of a scandal involving Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who has been accused of cheating on his pregnant wife after multiple women claimed that he had inappropriate relationships with them.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine said in a statement he released on his social media earlier in the month.

He denied having an affair, but instead claimed that he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of his life.”

One of the women, Instagram model Sumner Stroh, claimed in a TikTok video that the two had a year-long affair, during which Levine allegedly asked her if he could name his new baby after her. Shortly after Stroh’s video went viral, several more women came forward claiming Levine sent them flirty messages, including Levine’s former yoga instructor.

The three-time Grammy award-winning band begins the residency next spring on March 24, 2023. M5LV The Residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live to give fans an intimate experience in the 5,200-set venue, according to a news release.

The residency performances are on the following dates:

March 2023: 24, 25, 29 & 31

April 2023: 1, 5, 7 & 8

July 2023: 28 & 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11& 12

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. (PT)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.