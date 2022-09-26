Read full article on original website
Related
Man drowns in Spring Meadow Lake after getting stuck in mud
A man drowned at Spring Meadow Lake on the west side of Helena Wednesday afternoon according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
montanarightnow.com
Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
GFPD and GFPS address rumors of school threats
The GFPD noted that the image and implied threat is not specific to any school, or even to Great Falls or Cascade County.
Fleeing fugitive shot in Great Falls
Officers with the Montana Violent Crime Task Force were trying to arrest the wanted person who had a no-bond warrant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crumbl Cookies opening in Great Falls
The business offers several permanent menu cookies such as chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies along with a weekly rotating menu.
visitgreatfallsmontana.org
10 Things You Can Only Do in Great Falls This October
Autumn is officially here and Great Falls is the place to be for all your spooky season fun!. Here are 10 things you can only find in Great Falls this October:. Start the month off with the iconic sounds of some of the most beloved Steven Spielberg films with the Great Falls Symphony. Conductor emeritus Gordon Johnson will direct the John Williams Celebration performance.
montanarightnow.com
GFHS placed in lockdown this afternoon after student assaults staff members
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School District did confirm there was a lockdown at Great Falls High earlier this afternoon, September 27. This was due to a student who assaulted two staff members and caused an interruption to the education and wellbeing of others in the school.
theelectricgf.com
GFPD: Suspect killed in foot pursuit
Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newtown said that law enforcement officers working together as the Violent Offender Task Force were looking for someone with a no bond warrant around 8 a.m. Sept. 28. They made contact with the suspect at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Michael Thomas Kuntz
Our beloved Michael Thomas Kuntz, 49, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, following a three-year battle from cancer. Mike displayed strength and courage. His “unbreakable” spirit never let his prognosis define how he lived his life. Mike was born on March 15, 1973 and was raised in...
ecitybeat.com
‘Troubling’ Tweets From Great Falls Dem Candidate
Back in the summer of 2020 the ‘Defund The Police’ movement had reached a crescendo and was spreading, even becoming a popular rallying cry for the ‘progressive’ left here in Great Falls. There were local protests and calls for defunding our own Great Falls Police Department...
montanarightnow.com
Police respond to robbery, high risk warrant in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department responded to a robbery Tuesday and a separate high risk warrant Wednesday. "On 9/20/22 at approximately 8:36 pm, police responded to a robbery on the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue North. Romellow Bigday (24 years old) was eventually arrested for accosting a female in a parking lot and attempting to steal her phone. Approximately an hour prior to the robbery, Bigday was also involved in a disturbance at the Zip Trip, 700 block of 1st Avenue North. Bigday was charged with misdemeanor assault in the Zip Trip disturbance.
Comments / 0