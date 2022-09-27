ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

72-year-old West Monroe woman dies in head-on crash

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

OUACHITA PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) —On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 4 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice.

The investigation revealed that a 2005 Buick Terraza, driven by 58-year-old Michael A. Robbins of West Monroe, La., was driving south on Louisiana Highway 151 when the Buick exited its land, striking a Ford F-150. Justice was restrained; however, she suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robbins suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Ford F-150 suffered moderate injuries and was also transported to a local hospital.

Routing toxicology was submitted for analysis.

