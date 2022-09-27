Read full article on original website
Want a hassle-free Overwatch 2? Make sure you’ve played Overwatch 1
Overwatch 2 introduces a major hurdle for new players — one that it’s actually billing as a tutorial feature. When Overwatch 2 replaces the original Overwatch servers on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Blizzard will lock brand-new players out of the original game’s roster. If Overwatch 2 is a...
When does Overwatch 2 go live?
Overwatch 2 is almost here, but exactly what that means is still awfully confusing. The game has an official release date of Oct. 4, but it’s full of so many changes from the previous game that players might still have a whole lot of questions about what the game is, when it’s out, or even how much it costs.
Xbox Games With Gold cutting back monthly games
With Xbox 360 games retired from Xbox Live Games With Gold, Microsoft is now offering subscribers just two titles per month, for Xbox One and later hardware. And if you don’t recognize October’s titles, well, you’re not alone. Next month, Games With Gold will be giving out...
Overwatch 2 voice chat may be recorded — here’s what Blizzard’s doing with it
Overwatch 2 will collect temporary voice chats of reported players in an effort to cut down on disruptive behavior once Blizzard’s free-to-play shooter launches on Oct. 4. As detailed in a recent Blizzard blog post, the system will use a speech-to-text tool to transcribe a voice recording, and will delete the clip once the transcription is complete. Blizzard’s “chat review tools” will then examine the transcript to deem whether a reported players has engaged in disruptive behavior. The text file will itself be erased no later than 30 days after the transcription takes place.
What’s in Overwatch 2’s store and season 1 battle pass
Overwatch 2’s transition from a premium game (the original Overwatch) to a free-to-play one will bring a long list of in-game purchases, including a seasonal battle pass, as well as à la carte skins and other cosmetic items. Blizzard plans to introduce a new battle pass about every nine weeks, with skins, sprays, animations, and bundles of digital goods rotating through the store on a faster cadence.
Warcry is Warhammer at its best, and the new second edition proves it
Warcry came as a big surprise when Games Workshop announced it in 2019. But after the release of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team, the community was primed for another miniature skirmish game, this time set in the fantasy world of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The appeal was similar — a meaty game that only requires a handful of miniatures to play, and a system with the potential for strong narrative campaigns and a bustling competitive scene. The result was a hit with both fans and critics alike. Warcry: Heart of Ghur is the second Warcry box set, released to retail in August, and it marks a simple yet effective revision of what was already Games Workshop’s best ruleset.
Overwatch 2 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but damn, it’s a nice wheel
Yes, it’s true: Overwatch is shutting down on Oct. 3. And after a daylong maintenance period, it’ll be forever replaced with Overwatch 2. But this transition from an original game to a sequel is not like going from The Last of Us to The Last of Us Part 2 — one story is not building upon another. Think of Overwatch 2 as an add-on to the original, with a slew of impactful adjustments.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight lands this November
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the upcoming ninth expansion for the long-running fantasy MMORPG, is set to be released in late November. In a blog posted on the official World of Warcraft website, Blizzard Entertainment detailed that the expansion will introduce the Dragon Isles, a new environment and the ancestral home of the Dragon Aspects, a new playable race known as the Dracthyr, and a new Dracthyr-exclusive player class known as the Evoker.
God of War’s impressive camera trick inspired the Dead Space remake
The Dead Space remake is finally coming in early 2023, and it’s bringing with it a beloved feature from 2018’s God of War: the game will play out over one continuous shot for the entire time. In a new blog post from EA, which takes quotes from some...
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Sept. 30-Oct. 4
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, hanging out on the back stairs of the Hangar.
Apex Legends’ limited-time Halloween event offers three wild game modes
Halloween is on the way, and Respawn will be hosting its own celebration for the year’s scariest season in Apex Legends. The Fight or Fright event will run from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1, and offer limited-time modes and seasonal skins. The event kicks off on with Shadow Royale,...
The Adventure Zone’s new season moves from Dungeons & Dragons to something even better
The Adventure Zone podcast, the popular actual play series featuring the McElroy family, kicks off its fifth full season today. Called Steeplechase, the campaign is set in a fictional theme park in an alternate future Georgia. Unlike some past TAZ seasons, Steeplechase will not use the 5th edition Dungeons & Dragons ruleset. Instead, game master Justin McElroy is relying on John Harper’s Blades in the Dark, another critically acclaimed tabletop role-playing game.
Genshin Impact ‘Altar of Mirages’ domain unlock guide
Genshin Impact’s 3.1 Sumeru update added many hidden domains, including the “Altar of Mirages.” Just like the other domains in the desert, you won’t have access to it right away. Our Genshin Impact “Altar of Mirages” domain unlock guide explains how to unlock and find the...
Genshin Impact ‘Garden of Endless Pillars’ domain puzzle walkthrough
Genshin Impact’s “Garden of Endless Pillars” is a domain that’s partially hidden underground when you first see it in the top left corner of the desert map. There are some invisible walls around the domain that aren’t too hard to navigate, but they prevent off from simply being able to quickly run from one Pyro pillar to the next. You’ll need to light the Pyro pillars around the domain to actually access it. The order in which you hit the Pyro pillars relates to how many Pyro flowers are close to the pillar, starting from zero.
The Halloween Countdown: 31 days of horror to watch
Sure, here at Polygon we cover horror year-round. We have our rolling lists of the best horror movies you can watch at home and the best horror movies on Netflix that are updated every month of the year. But even for year-round horror fans, Halloween is a special time of...
Where to play the Assassin’s Creed series for ‘free’
A massive live-service hub. Four new games on the horizon. A TV show literally no one asked for. Yes, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series is having something of a moment, the sort that begets retrospection — and, perhaps, an inclination to play (or replay) key entries in the series.
