Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Meghan Trainor hoping for twin pregnancy
Meghan Trainor wants to have twins. The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker already has 20-month-old son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara but she's already thinking about having more children and wants to be pregnant by the time she leaves Australia, where she's off to work next month as a judge on TV talent show 'Australian Idol'.
KULR8
Billy Joel to headline BST Hyde Park 2022
Billy Joel is set to headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park. The 'Piano Man' himself has announced his only European appearance in 2023 will be at the summer London extravaganza on Friday, July 7. The show announcement comes after the 73-year-old musician announced the 50th anniversary live concert film...
Comments / 0