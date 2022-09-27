ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

States Where Deaths From Cancer Are Going Up

By Hristina Byrnes
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5IAb_0iC5D7oQ00 Cancer has always been with us, at least back to the days when dinosaurs roamed the earth 80 million years ago: Cancerous cells have been found in dinosaur fossils.

Today, it is the second leading cause of death in the United States (after heart disease), and sixth in the world. Last year alone, more than 10 million people died of cancer around the world. More than 600,000 succumb to the disease each year in the U.S. ( These are the states where the most people die of cancer. )

Thanks to significant strides in cancer detection and treatment over the last couple of decades, the illness can be manageable in many cases, but it remains a deadly threat, and despite advances, rates of cancer deaths have risen in some 38 states since 2019.

To find the states where cancer deaths are rising, 24/7 Tempo reviewed Cancer statistics, 2022 , published in the American Cancer Society Journals and compared estimated 2022 cancer deaths and cases to 2019 cancer death and case statistics from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. We also added the cancers with the most estimated deaths in each state and the cancer with the most estimated new cases.

Click here to see the states where cancer deaths are rising

There are many explanations for why the most common forms of cancer - lung, breast, and prostate - may be higher or lower in different states, including lifestyle behaviors, demographics, and access to preventative care.

Every state has seen an increase in diagnosed cancer cases since 2019, though the change in mortality rates varies by state. A dozen states have seen a decline in cancer deaths. ( These are the states fighting cancer most successfully. )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iF9DX_0iC5D7oQ00

38. Tennessee
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.06%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 14,382 to 14,390
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 3,680; colon & rectum: 1,250
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 10.3% - 18th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 38,258 to 42,200
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: lung & bronchus: 6,200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbTA1_0iC5D7oQ00

37. New Jersey
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.08%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 15,697 to 15,710
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,930; pancreatic: 1,390
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 2.7% - 5th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 54,271 to 55,730
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 8,580

ALSO READ: States Where the Most People Die of Cancer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efvXr_0iC5D7oQ00

36. South Dakota
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.2%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 1,737 to 1,740
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 410; colon & rectum: 160
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 14.5% - 6th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 4,688 to 5,370
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 810

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPwBH_0iC5D7oQ00

35. Indiana
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.4%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 13,515 to 13,570
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 3,470; colon & rectum: 1,160
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 18.0% - 3rd highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 33,433 to 39,460
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: lung & bronchus: 5,920

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zJvD_0iC5D7oQ00

34. Wisconsin
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.6%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 11,505 to 11,570
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,500; pancreatic: 980
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 5.8% - 16th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 35,263 to 37,320
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 5,590

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbkEZ_0iC5D7oQ00

33. Kansas
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.7%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 5,619 to 5,660
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,350; colon & rectum: 480
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 4.9% - 15th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 15,813 to 16,580
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 2,550

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwPSd_0iC5D7oQ00

32. Maine
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.8%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 3,413 to 3,440
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 860; pancreatic: 260
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 4.8% - 13th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 9,600 to 10,060
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: lung & bronchus: 1,640

ALSO READ: States Fighting Cancer Most Successfully Since 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jrv0W_0iC5D7oQ00

31. Alaska
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.9%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 1,021 to 1,030
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 220; colon & rectum: 110
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 2.8% - 6th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 3,160 to 3,250
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzLBD_0iC5D7oQ00

30. Missouri
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 1.4%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 12,873 to 13,050
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 3,200; colon & rectum: 1,070
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 8.7% - 21st highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 34,478 to 37,480
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: lung & bronchus: 5,690

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhVlT_0iC5D7oQ00

29. Louisiana
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 1.5%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 9,485 to 9,630
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,310; colon & rectum: 880
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 4.2% - 11th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 27,529 to 28,680
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 4,170

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRAnS_0iC5D7oQ00

28. Virginia
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 1.6%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 15,045 to 15,280
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 3,470; colon & rectum: 1,370
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 12.1% - 11th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 41,646 to 46,670
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 7,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oR2he_0iC5D7oQ00

27. Michigan
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 1.6%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 20,923 to 21,260
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 5,000; pancreatic: 1,780
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 11.2% - 15th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 56,193 to 62,500
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 9,240

ALSO READ: States Where New Cancer Cases Have Fallen the Most Since 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2Ozk_0iC5D7oQ00

26. Nebraska
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.0%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 3,482 to 3,550
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 670; colon & rectum: 320
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 7.3% - 20th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 10,515 to 11,280
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 1,680

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NpVQD_0iC5D7oQ00

25. Iowa
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.1%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 6,335 to 6,470
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,450; colon & rectum: 540
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 0.8% - 3rd lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 19,800 to 19,960
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 2,770

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pf8dg_0iC5D7oQ00

24. New Hampshire
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.2%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 2,819 to 2,880
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 710; pancreatic: 320
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 4.8% - 14th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 8,996 to 9,430
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 1,360

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flhH4_0iC5D7oQ00

23. Colorado
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.3%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 7,986 to 8,170
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,330; colon & rectum: 710
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 11.7% - 13th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 25,494 to 28,480
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 4,730

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgHFg_0iC5D7oQ00

22. Washington
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.4%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 12,960 to 13,270
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,720; colon & rectum: 1,110
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 9.9% - 20th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 38,772 to 42,620
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 7,020

ALSO READ: Most Common Ailments in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7kFn_0iC5D7oQ00

21. California
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.4%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 59,512 to 60,970
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 9,660; colon & rectum: 5,470
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 6.2% - 18th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 178,202 to 189,220
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 31,720

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yr2e_0iC5D7oQ00

20. Alabama
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.5%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 10,266 to 10,520
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,650; colon & rectum: 910
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 8.7% - 22nd highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 27,794 to 30,210
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 4,650

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGPZd_0iC5D7oQ00

19. North Carolina
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.7%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 19,951 to 20,480
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 4,750; colon & rectum: 1,630
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 8.3% - 24th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 60,331 to 65,320
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 10,220

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JEq8_0iC5D7oQ00

18. Maryland
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.7%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 10,742 to 11,030
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,230; colon & rectum: 980
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 3.9% - 9th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 33,659 to 34,960
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 5,640

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neGdJ_0iC5D7oQ00

17. Montana
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.9%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 2,099 to 2,160
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 370; colon & rectum: 170
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 8.6% - 23rd highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 6,473 to 7,030
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 1,100

ALSO READ: The Most Common Types of Cancer in Men and Women

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXJBR_0iC5D7oQ00

16. Minnesota
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 3.0%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 10,042 to 10,340
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,950; pancreatic: 840
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 15.0% - 5th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 30,558 to 35,130
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 4,950

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V02bl_0iC5D7oQ00

15. Mississippi
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 3.1%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 6,587 to 6,790
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,820; colon & rectum: 660
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 6.1% - 17th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 17,202 to 18,250
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 2,970

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q384E_0iC5D7oQ00

14. South Carolina
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 3.5%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 10,487 to 10,850
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,560; colon & rectum: 890
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 18.2% - 2nd highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 28,296 to 33,440
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 5,170

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsHRw_0iC5D7oQ00

13. Hawaii
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 3.6%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 2,500 to 2,590
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 540; colon & rectum: 240
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 1.0% - 4th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 7,657 to 7,730
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 1,430

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpUHU_0iC5D7oQ00

12. Oklahoma
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 3.7%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 8,309 to 8,620
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,260; colon & rectum: 770
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 12.2% - 10th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 21,121 to 23,700
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: lung & bronchus: 3,390

ALSO READ: States Where the Most People Die of Cancer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdxWI_0iC5D7oQ00

11. Florida
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 4.3%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 45,583 to 47,540
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 10,440; colon & rectum: 4,110
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 14.0% - 7th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 133,913 to 152,600
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 20,920

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDqEP_0iC5D7oQ00

10. Oregon
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 4.7%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 8,080 to 8,460
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,670; pancreatic: 700
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 12.0% - 12th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 22,429 to 25,130
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 4,070

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax3lt_0iC5D7oQ00

9. Texas
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 4.8%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 41,488 to 43,490
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 8,270; colon & rectum: 4,280
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 12.4% - 9th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 123,923 to 139,320
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 21,040

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhtLq_0iC5D7oQ00

8. Nevada
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 5.5%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 5,433 to 5,730
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,170; colon & rectum: 470
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: N/A
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: Est. 2022 cases: 16,390
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 2,570

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yb5g2_0iC5D7oQ00

7. Arizona
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 5.6%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 12,503 to 13,200
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,280; colon & rectum: 1,210
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 20.5% - the highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 33,168 to 39,970
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 6,110

ALSO READ: States Fighting Cancer Most Successfully Since 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LcCDx_0iC5D7oQ00

6. Georgia
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 5.6%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 17,756 to 18,750
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 4,180; colon & rectum: 1,590
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 6.7% - 19th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 55,290 to 58,970
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 9,170

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDeNw_0iC5D7oQ00

5. Vermont
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 6.0%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 1,378 to 1,460
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 330; colon & rectum: 120
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 7.7% - 24th lowest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 3,956 to 4,260
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 630

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYSoN_0iC5D7oQ00

4. New Mexico
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 6.0%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 3,614 to 3,830
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 560; colon & rectum: 330
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 13.3% - 8th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 9,733 to 11,030
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 1,700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOoRs_0iC5D7oQ00

3. Delaware
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 6.1%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 2,073 to 2,200
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 530; pancreatic: 190
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 15.7% - 4th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 6,118 to 7,080
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 1,010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZCLt_0iC5D7oQ00

2. Utah
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 7.7%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 3,288 to 3,540
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 470; prostate: 360
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 11.0% - 17th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 11,888 to 13,190
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 2,130

ALSO READ: States Where New Cancer Cases Have Fallen the Most Since 2000

1. Idaho
> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 10.7%
> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 2,928 to 3,240
> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 590; colon & rectum: 270
> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 11.3% - 14th highest
> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 9,383 to 10,440
> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 1,490

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 2

Related
Fox 19

Ohio reports first monkeypox-related death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio has its first monkeypox-related fatality, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The ODH monkeypox dashboard recorded the fatality Thursday. 5It does not specify when the person died, where the person lived, the manner of death or whether they had underlying health conditions. The Centers for...
CINCINNATI, OH
24/7 Wall St.

Texas Roads Are Among the Most Dangerous in the Country

Traffic deaths are on the rise in the United States, according to a recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. An estimated 20,175 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes from January through June 2022, the most in the first half of any year since 2006. (Here is a look at the deadliest […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
State
Hawaii State
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Working People

The last several years have been difficult for the working people of America. Inflation is soaring at a pace not seen since the early 1980s, eating up wage increases. If they have a 401(k) or retirement plan tied to the stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slid about 19% so far in 2022 […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Diseases#Linus Prostate Cancer#Linus Colorectal Cancer#Linus Pancreatic Cancer#General Health
Jackson Hole Radio

Plague confirmed in Wyoming

Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
KISS 106

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

139K+
Followers
88K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy