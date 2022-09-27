States Where Deaths From Cancer Are Going Up

Cancer has always been with us, at least back to the days when dinosaurs roamed the earth 80 million years ago: Cancerous cells have been found in dinosaur fossils.

Today, it is the second leading cause of death in the United States (after heart disease), and sixth in the world. Last year alone, more than 10 million people died of cancer around the world. More than 600,000 succumb to the disease each year in the U.S. ( These are the states where the most people die of cancer. )

Thanks to significant strides in cancer detection and treatment over the last couple of decades, the illness can be manageable in many cases, but it remains a deadly threat, and despite advances, rates of cancer deaths have risen in some 38 states since 2019.

To find the states where cancer deaths are rising, 24/7 Tempo reviewed Cancer statistics, 2022 , published in the American Cancer Society Journals and compared estimated 2022 cancer deaths and cases to 2019 cancer death and case statistics from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. We also added the cancers with the most estimated deaths in each state and the cancer with the most estimated new cases.

Click here to see the states where cancer deaths are rising

There are many explanations for why the most common forms of cancer - lung, breast, and prostate - may be higher or lower in different states, including lifestyle behaviors, demographics, and access to preventative care.

Every state has seen an increase in diagnosed cancer cases since 2019, though the change in mortality rates varies by state. A dozen states have seen a decline in cancer deaths. ( These are the states fighting cancer most successfully. )

38. Tennessee

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.06%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 14,382 to 14,390

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 3,680; colon & rectum: 1,250

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 10.3% - 18th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 38,258 to 42,200

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: lung & bronchus: 6,200

37. New Jersey

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.08%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 15,697 to 15,710

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,930; pancreatic: 1,390

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 2.7% - 5th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 54,271 to 55,730

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 8,580

36. South Dakota

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.2%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 1,737 to 1,740

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 410; colon & rectum: 160

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 14.5% - 6th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 4,688 to 5,370

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 810

35. Indiana

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.4%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 13,515 to 13,570

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 3,470; colon & rectum: 1,160

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 18.0% - 3rd highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 33,433 to 39,460

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: lung & bronchus: 5,920

34. Wisconsin

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.6%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 11,505 to 11,570

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,500; pancreatic: 980

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 5.8% - 16th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 35,263 to 37,320

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 5,590

33. Kansas

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.7%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 5,619 to 5,660

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,350; colon & rectum: 480

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 4.9% - 15th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 15,813 to 16,580

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 2,550

32. Maine

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.8%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 3,413 to 3,440

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 860; pancreatic: 260

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 4.8% - 13th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 9,600 to 10,060

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: lung & bronchus: 1,640

31. Alaska

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 0.9%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 1,021 to 1,030

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 220; colon & rectum: 110

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 2.8% - 6th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 3,160 to 3,250

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 530

30. Missouri

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 1.4%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 12,873 to 13,050

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 3,200; colon & rectum: 1,070

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 8.7% - 21st highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 34,478 to 37,480

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: lung & bronchus: 5,690

29. Louisiana

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 1.5%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 9,485 to 9,630

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,310; colon & rectum: 880

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 4.2% - 11th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 27,529 to 28,680

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 4,170

28. Virginia

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 1.6%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 15,045 to 15,280

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 3,470; colon & rectum: 1,370

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 12.1% - 11th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 41,646 to 46,670

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 7,600

27. Michigan

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 1.6%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 20,923 to 21,260

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 5,000; pancreatic: 1,780

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 11.2% - 15th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 56,193 to 62,500

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 9,240

26. Nebraska

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.0%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 3,482 to 3,550

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 670; colon & rectum: 320

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 7.3% - 20th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 10,515 to 11,280

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 1,680

25. Iowa

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.1%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 6,335 to 6,470

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,450; colon & rectum: 540

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 0.8% - 3rd lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 19,800 to 19,960

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 2,770

24. New Hampshire

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.2%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 2,819 to 2,880

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 710; pancreatic: 320

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 4.8% - 14th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 8,996 to 9,430

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 1,360

23. Colorado

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.3%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 7,986 to 8,170

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,330; colon & rectum: 710

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 11.7% - 13th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 25,494 to 28,480

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 4,730

22. Washington

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.4%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 12,960 to 13,270

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,720; colon & rectum: 1,110

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 9.9% - 20th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 38,772 to 42,620

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 7,020

21. California

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.4%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 59,512 to 60,970

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 9,660; colon & rectum: 5,470

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 6.2% - 18th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 178,202 to 189,220

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 31,720

20. Alabama

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.5%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 10,266 to 10,520

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,650; colon & rectum: 910

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 8.7% - 22nd highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 27,794 to 30,210

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 4,650

19. North Carolina

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.7%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 19,951 to 20,480

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 4,750; colon & rectum: 1,630

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 8.3% - 24th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 60,331 to 65,320

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 10,220

18. Maryland

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.7%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 10,742 to 11,030

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,230; colon & rectum: 980

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 3.9% - 9th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 33,659 to 34,960

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 5,640

17. Montana

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 2.9%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 2,099 to 2,160

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 370; colon & rectum: 170

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 8.6% - 23rd highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 6,473 to 7,030

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 1,100

16. Minnesota

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 3.0%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 10,042 to 10,340

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,950; pancreatic: 840

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 15.0% - 5th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 30,558 to 35,130

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 4,950

15. Mississippi

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 3.1%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 6,587 to 6,790

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,820; colon & rectum: 660

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 6.1% - 17th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 17,202 to 18,250

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 2,970

14. South Carolina

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 3.5%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 10,487 to 10,850

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,560; colon & rectum: 890

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 18.2% - 2nd highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 28,296 to 33,440

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 5,170

13. Hawaii

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 3.6%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 2,500 to 2,590

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 540; colon & rectum: 240

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 1.0% - 4th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 7,657 to 7,730

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 1,430

12. Oklahoma

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 3.7%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 8,309 to 8,620

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,260; colon & rectum: 770

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 12.2% - 10th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 21,121 to 23,700

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: lung & bronchus: 3,390

11. Florida

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 4.3%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 45,583 to 47,540

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 10,440; colon & rectum: 4,110

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 14.0% - 7th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 133,913 to 152,600

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 20,920

10. Oregon

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 4.7%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 8,080 to 8,460

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,670; pancreatic: 700

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 12.0% - 12th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 22,429 to 25,130

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 4,070

9. Texas

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 4.8%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 41,488 to 43,490

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 8,270; colon & rectum: 4,280

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 12.4% - 9th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 123,923 to 139,320

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 21,040

8. Nevada

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 5.5%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 5,433 to 5,730

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 1,170; colon & rectum: 470

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: N/A

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: Est. 2022 cases: 16,390

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 2,570

7. Arizona

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 5.6%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 12,503 to 13,200

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 2,280; colon & rectum: 1,210

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 20.5% - the highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 33,168 to 39,970

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 6,110

6. Georgia

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 5.6%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 17,756 to 18,750

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 4,180; colon & rectum: 1,590

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 6.7% - 19th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 55,290 to 58,970

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 9,170

5. Vermont

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 6.0%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 1,378 to 1,460

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 330; colon & rectum: 120

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 7.7% - 24th lowest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 3,956 to 4,260

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 630

4. New Mexico

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 6.0%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 3,614 to 3,830

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 560; colon & rectum: 330

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 13.3% - 8th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 9,733 to 11,030

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 1,700

3. Delaware

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 6.1%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 2,073 to 2,200

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 530; pancreatic: 190

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 15.7% - 4th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 6,118 to 7,080

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 1,010

2. Utah

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 7.7%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 3,288 to 3,540

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 470; prostate: 360

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 11.0% - 17th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 11,888 to 13,190

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: prostate: 2,130

1. Idaho

> Change in cancer deaths, 2019-2022: 10.7%

> Cancer deaths, 2019 to 2022: 2,928 to 3,240

> Cancers with most est. deaths, 2022: lung: 590; colon & rectum: 270

> Change in cancer cases, 2019-2022: 11.3% - 14th highest

> Cancer cases, 2019 to 2022: 9,383 to 10,440

> Cancer with most est. new cases, 2022: female breast: 1,490

