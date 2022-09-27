Everton confirm Allan's permanent transfer to Emirati outfit Al Wahda after the Brazilian midfielder failed to make a single Premier League appearance this season

Everton have confirmed that the paperwork for Allan's permanent transfer to Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates has been completed.

The Brazilian midfielder, who joined the Toffees from Napoli for £21million two years ago, has not featured for Frank Lampard's side in the Premier League this season.

Allan fell down the pecking order at the Merseyside club after Lampard brought in three new midfield signing this summer.

Brazilian midfielder Allan has signed for Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates from Everton

Allan passed his medical and agreed personal terms with Al Wahda over the weekend prior to finalising his contract on Sunday.

Everton have now confirmed that the paperwork for the deal has been completed and that Allan will transfer to Al Wahda for an undisclosed fee.

The Merseyside club released the following statement on Twitter: 'Paperwork has today been completed for Allan to join Al Wahda on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee. Best of luck, Allan'.

Then followed up with the following message on their website: 'Allan has joined United Arab Emirates club Al Wahda on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

He joined Everton from Napoli for £21million two years ago but has lost his place in the team

Allan has not featured for manager Frank Lampard's side in the Premier League this season

'The paperwork for the Brazilian midfielder was finalised on Tuesday. Allan moves to the Abu Dhabi-based side, with the UAE transfer window open until 4 October.

'The 31-year-old joined Everton in September 2020 from Serie A side Napoli, going on to make 57 appearances for the Blues.

'Allan, who has 10 caps for Brazil, began his career in his homeland with Vasco da Gama before moving to Italy in 2012 for three seasons with Udinese.

'Everton thanks Allan for his service and wishes him all the best for the future.'

Therefore, the 31-year-old will play his football under former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal at Al Wahda for the foreseeable future.

Al Wahda are delighted with the deal and took to Twitter to share the news. Accompanied by a photo of Allan in the club's kit, a tweet read: 'Welcome Allan to home of champions.'

Everton confirmed the paperwork for the deal had been completed on Tuesday afternoon

Al Wahda also confirmed the news that Allan would be playing his football under former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal - sharing the above picture on Twitter

The club added: 'Al Wahda Football Club has contracted with the Brazilian player Alan Marcos, in a permanent transfer deal from the English club Everton and with a two-season contract, as part of the club's efforts to strengthen the ranks of the first team and meet the requirements of success.

'The club's board of directors welcomed the player "Alan" to the home of the champions, wishing him success during his career with the team.

'For his part, "Alan" praised the professional work during the completion of the contracting procedures, expressing his happiness to join the homeland of champions, and his desire to contribute to achieving more achievements and victories.'