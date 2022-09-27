A 12-year old boy is hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Camdenton. The Camdenton Police Department says the crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and Highway 54. Police say a 74-year-old man from Camdenton was stopped at a light, waiting to turn right. When the light turned, the man started to turn, and says he did not see the child enter the road and could not stop before hitting him.

