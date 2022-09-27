Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Eldon man seriously injured in head-on collision with school bus
An Eldon man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, of Eldon, was driving too fast for the conditions early Friday near his hometown when he crossed the centerline and stuck the bus. Craft was transported to...
kjluradio.com
California man seriously injured in Jefferson City crash
A Moniteau County man suffers serious injuries in a Jefferson City traffic accident. The JCPD reports Stephen Vaught, 45, of California, was driving in the 3800 block of Highway 50 west Friday morning when he drifted off the left side of the road into the grass median. Vaught attempted to get back onto the road, crossed both lanes of Highway 50 and struck a pickup truck.
kjluradio.com
Camdenton man now linked to abandoned body found in Laclede County, charges filed Friday
Charges are now filed in the suspicious death of a woman whose body was recently found abandoned in Laclede County. It was September 26 when a person living near Hazelgreen reported finding a human arm laying in their driveway. After a search of the area, deputies found the body of Hope Arnold, 33, in a nearby ditch. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple fractures to her neck and skull, consistent with being involved in a motor vehicle crash.
abc17news.com
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri
A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
kmmo.com
CENTERVIEW MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH
A Centerview man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 28. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 30-year-old Chester Warner traveled off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid sideways. The vehicle overturned several times and Warner was ejected.
kjluradio.com
Boone County teen reported missing
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Morgan County man seriously injured in motorcycle crash south of Gravois Mills
An elderly Morgan County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Robert Martin, 78, of Gravois Mills, was riding a motorcycle in the area of Georgia and Ginger Roads, about 15 miles south of Gravois Mills, Wednesday night, when the crash occurred. Troopers say Martin ran off the side of the road, hit a telephone junction box and overturned.
Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, September 27. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 46-year-old Phillip Fry traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Fry was ejected from the motorcycle. Fry was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
Two Sedalians Injured on Route Y
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning west of the Roundabout on West 16th Street (Route Y). The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2004 Dodge Caravan, driven by 88-year-old Peter Hodges of Sedalia, overtook and struck an eastbound 2015 Acura MDX, driven by 31-year-old Nataliya Grigoryev of Sedalia, which was stopped for another crash that just occurred.
kjluradio.com
Twelve-year-old boy suffers head injuries when his bicycle is hit by truck in Camdenton
A 12-year old boy is hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Camdenton. The Camdenton Police Department says the crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of South Business Route 5 and Highway 54. Police say a 74-year-old man from Camdenton was stopped at a light, waiting to turn right. When the light turned, the man started to turn, and says he did not see the child enter the road and could not stop before hitting him.
kjluradio.com
Search underway for Pettis County man accused of seriously injuring elderly man
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a Pettis County man accused of assaulting an elderly man in Hughesville. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a 71-year-old man was assaulted in the 700 block of Main Street on Sunday. The man remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Authorities have...
kjluradio.com
Benton County woman seriously injured when her truck overturns near her hometown
A Benton County woman suffers serious injuries when she wrecks her pickup truck just west of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kellie Carter, 54, of Lincoln, was driving on Route C late Thursday morning when her truck traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says Carter overcorrected, causing her truck to travel off the other side of the road, overturn, and collide with a fence.
kjluradio.com
St. Louis woman dies in early morning crash south of Higbee
A St. Louis woman dies after she wrecks her SUV in northeast Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Victoria Cooper, 50, was driving on Route O, early Thursday morning, just south of Higbee when she ran off the side the road. The patrol says Cooper’s SUV struck a drainage culvert, a fence post, and a tree.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Pettis County on September 26. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Brady Carr of Clinton, struck the rear of a motorcycle ridden by 50-year-old Charles McGinnis of Sedalia, while McGinnis was stopped for a red light. McGinnis and 32-year-old Katherine Williams were thrown from the motorcycle. McGinnis’ motorcycle came to rest in the intersection and the vehicle driven by Carr traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck a ditch.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County semi-trailer thief pleads guilty
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County pleads guilty. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, entered his plea Friday morning during his pre-trial hearing. He’ll be sentenced December 2. It was during the summer of 2019 when Maynard stole the trailer from a manufacturing plant...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City early morning house fire sends two to the hospital
Two people are taken to a Jefferson City hospital following an early morning house fire near St. Mary’s Hospital. The Jefferson City Fire Department reports they were called to a single-story home in the 1700 block of Providence Road around 3:30 this morning. Heavy smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived. However, the fire was quickly brought under control.
kjluradio.com
Four-vehicle crash on Missouri River Bridge coming into Jefferson City
Two people suffer minor injuries during a four-vehicle pileup on the Missouri River Bridge. The accident happened Thursday morning just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes coming into Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Ali Skeens, 25, of Columbia, attempted to slow in traffic and struck the...
