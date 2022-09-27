Read full article on original website
mike
4d ago
I think parents are the only ones who should be Abel to ban books and only for their children. All you who want some books banned may want to give some critical thinking to , do you really want to open the door for the government to control what books we and our children can read. I think government control will lead to very controlled nation,population.Do you really want that ?
Reply(3)
4
Ralph Prieto
4d ago
The same people who want to ban books are the same people accusing the government of overreach.
Reply(2)
10
Oldschoolman
4d ago
Cowards really have that big of a problem with people/children learning and reading??
Reply
7
