New ‘extreme heat belt’ with temperatures above 125 degrees to hit US



A new “extreme heat belt” with temperatures reaching above 125 degrees Fahrenheit is expected to hit the United States.

The latest National Risk Assessment for Extreme Heat report by First Street Foundation noted that much of the country could see such rising heat indexes for more than a third of the year by 2053.

The highest risk, however, is expected to stretch from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana .

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) A vehicle passes a bank sign displaying a temperature of 116 degrees in Sacramento, California, on Sept. 6.



“We need to be prepared for the inevitable, that a quarter of the country will soon fall inside the Extreme Heat Belt with temperatures exceeding 125 degrees F and the results will be dire,” Matthew Eby, founder and CEO of First Street Foundation, said .

First Street Foundation is a non-profit research and technology organization that looks at open source, peer reviewed science to assess environmental risks. Universities, including Harvard, Wharton, Johns Hopkins, and MIT, have partnered with First Street Foundation to analyze data leading to flood, wildfire, and extreme heat risk risk models.

The National Risk Assessment for Extreme Heat report looked at the impact of climate change on rising temperatures, heat indexes, which include a combination of heat and humidity, and what temperatures might feel like.

For states such as Indiana, the annual number of days with temperatures topping 100 degrees could increase from seven to 22 days per year, placing an increased burden on the power grid , according to a report.

The projection comes amid a summer of record-breaking temperatures across the country.