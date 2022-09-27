ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro-Lombardo super PAC launches radio ad campaign in Nevada governor's race

By David M. Drucker
 4 days ago

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) is under fire in a new radio advertising campaign financed by the super PAC supporting Republican challenger Joe Lombardo.

Better Nevada PAC, run by a trio of senior Republican political operatives, is spending $700,000 on a spot accusing Sisolak of presiding over a “corrupt administration” that “puts politics ahead of Nevada’s well-being." The minute-long radio ad, titled “Trainwreck,” was scheduled to begin airing statewide on Tuesday in both English and Spanish . The super PAC has previously spent $800,000 on radio ads on behalf of Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff.

"Better Nevada PAC will continue to spend significant resources on both traditional and non-traditional media,” Chris Carr, the PAC's chief strategist, told the Washington Examiner in a statement. “No right-leaning group in the history of the state has invested as much as we have in Spanish-language media. We strongly believe that these investments will ultimately be the difference maker in this race.”

Carr is an experienced Nevada operative and veteran of both the Republican National Committee and former President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign. He is joined at Better Nevada PAC by Jeremy Hughes, a GOP consultant based in the Silver State, and Andy Surabian, an adviser to Donald Trump Jr.

Nevada has a substantial Spanish-speaking population, and according to the 2020 census, nearly one-third of the state’s population is Hispanic. That makes political advertising in Spanish-language media essential to a successful campaign.

Overall, Better Nevada PAC has spent millions of dollars on English, Spanish, and Asian-language radio and newspaper advertisements as part of an effort to reach nonwhite voters. The group also has invested in traditional, direct-mail advertising and a statewide voter turnout operation that has included door-knocking and other get-out-the-vote strategies.

Lombardo, supported by both the Trump and establishment wings of the GOP, led Sisolak in the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls, 45.3% to 43.7%.

Pennsylvania counties can notify voters of mail-in ballot problems, judge rules

Pennsylvania counties are allowed to notify voters that their mail-in ballots are incomplete, a state judge ruled Thursday. The Republican National Convention, which filed the lawsuit, claimed that state law did not allow counties to make any changes to the ballot, a move called ballot curing. State election law does not address ballot curing other than to allow voters who were missing identification when voting by mail to provide it after Election Day, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
