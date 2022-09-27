Texas AG Ken Paxton Fled Home With His Wife to Avoid Subpoena in Abortion Case, Court Filing Says

Read full article on original website
New California Law Could Become a Model for Other States Seeking to Protect Digital Information Related to Abortions
A new California law will explicitly protect digital information from being used by out-of-state investigators for procedures that are lawful in California. AB 1242 requires out-of-state law enforcement agencies seeking data or records from businesses in California to attest that their investigation doesn't involve any crime related to an abortion that is legal under California law.
House Passes Antitrust Bill That Hikes M&A Fees as Larger Efforts Targeting Tech Have Stalled
The House passed an antitrust package that would give federal enforcers more resources to crack down on anticompetitive behavior, even as broader efforts targeting Big Tech have stalled. The bill would raise money for antitrust enforcement agencies by raising filing fees for businesses proposing large mergers. The bipartisan and straightforward...
Uvalde Families Make Presence Felt at Texas Governor Debate
Parents of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre in Texas lashed out at Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over his opposition to tougher gun control on Friday before the issue took center stage in his only debate with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The presence of...
