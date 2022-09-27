ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

Jonesboro, GA
Georgia Elections
Jonesboro, GA
Georgia Government
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlantans with criminal history could receive protected class status

Legislation is being put fourth to the Atlanta City Council that would give people with a criminal history protections against job discrimination. If approved, they would be added to the Human Relations Commission’s mission as a protected class. This new ordinance is being sponsored by Councilmen Matt Westmoreland and...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement

A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
wrganews.com

Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation

A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Elections
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'

ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

No. 1 Georgia rallies for 26-22 win over Mizzou

Daijun Edwards' 1-yard touchdown run late in the game lifted top-ranked Georgia to a 26-22 win over Missouri as the Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit on Saturday in Colombia, Mo. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett went 24-for-44 for 312 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Kenny McIntosh rushed for...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Catholic priest who served in Atlanta faces rape, abuse warrants for 3 different victims in California

ATLANTA — A catholic priest who once served in Atlanta is now accused of rape, with warrants out for his arrest in California. The Atlanta Archdiocese confirmed the allegations Monday. According to the Diocese of Sacramento, where the charges stem from, he left California in 2005 and served in the Atlanta area until leaving for his home diocese in Colombia in 2008.

