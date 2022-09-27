Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Why We Fell for Fall as the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw MountainDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen Walters
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
Three senior Atlanta schools administrators have been placed on leave pending an internal review into a principal hiring process.
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
Clayton News Daily
Georgia congressional delegation lobbies Air Force for new Dobbins mission
ATLANTA – Democrats and Republicans don’t agree about much in election season. But Georgia’s congressional delegation joined forces Friday to push for a new mission for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. All 16 Georgians in the U.S. House and Senate – eight Republicans and six...
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlantans with criminal history could receive protected class status
Legislation is being put fourth to the Atlanta City Council that would give people with a criminal history protections against job discrimination. If approved, they would be added to the Human Relations Commission’s mission as a protected class. This new ordinance is being sponsored by Councilmen Matt Westmoreland and...
Cobb considers discipline against student despite overturned expulsion
The student has since earned a GED and moved out of the county, the Southern Poverty Law Center said.
Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement
A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
High school in Cherokee County issues emergency evacuation after bomb threat, officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County superintendent of schools ordered the emergency evacuation of Etowah High School after an anonymous bomb threat Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Students were dismissed from the school at 11:15 a.m. School officials said local and...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County teacher's profanity-laced exchange with students caught on tape
LITHONIA, Ga. - A DeKalb County teacher was placed on administrative leave after a profane-laced exchange with ninth graders surfaced. The instructor is a math teacher at Miller Grove in Lithonia. She had no idea her bad moment was captured on tape. The teacher, who is not being identified pending...
Grady files $670K lien in name of woman violently attacked, killed in hospital parking garage
ATLANTA — After his mother died in a violent attack, a metro Atlanta man was surprised to find a lien by Grady hospital filed in her name for more than $670,000 in hospital bills for her treatment. He learned the hospital never submitted the bill to Medicare or supplemental insurance.
wrganews.com
Newnan man arrested in Floyd County for Child Molestation
A Newnan man was arrested in Floyd County last week for the charges of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and obscene internet contact with a child. According to Floyd County Jail Records, A 39-year-old Jacob William Plunkett of a Matador Way address allegedly had sexual online conversations with someone Plunkett thought was under the age of 16 years old.
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
Cobb Police investigating allegation of 'inappropriate conduct' at Marietta cheer gym
MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police confirmed on Monday they are investigating an allegation of inappropriate conduct stemming from a Marietta cheerleading gym that involved a child victim. The department told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn they could not comment further on the allegations because of the victim's status as a...
Man police say assaulted woman in courthouse bathroom caught appearing to follow GA State student
ATLANTA — A man who police say assaulted a woman inside a bathroom at the Fulton County courthouse has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lester Walker was taken into custody Monday evening after a senior investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s...
WXIA 11 Alive
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
howafrica.com
Georgia Bus Driver Arrested And Charged After Pushing Two Black Children | Video
As students in school, we’ve all heard teachers say, “keep your hands to yourself.” Not adhering to that advice is coming with life-changing consequences for a bus driver. Morgan County, Georgia, school bus driver James O’Neil reportedly has been arrested and charged with two counts of simple...
CBS 46
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
Clayton News Daily
No. 1 Georgia rallies for 26-22 win over Mizzou
Daijun Edwards' 1-yard touchdown run late in the game lifted top-ranked Georgia to a 26-22 win over Missouri as the Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit on Saturday in Colombia, Mo. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett went 24-for-44 for 312 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Kenny McIntosh rushed for...
WXIA 11 Alive
Catholic priest who served in Atlanta faces rape, abuse warrants for 3 different victims in California
ATLANTA — A catholic priest who once served in Atlanta is now accused of rape, with warrants out for his arrest in California. The Atlanta Archdiocese confirmed the allegations Monday. According to the Diocese of Sacramento, where the charges stem from, he left California in 2005 and served in the Atlanta area until leaving for his home diocese in Colombia in 2008.
