This Ex-Pharmacist Spent $22,000 on a Startup—Now She Has a $600,000 ‘Shark Tank' Deal and Could Make $1 Million This Year

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
Inflation Has Yet to Peak, CFOs Say, and Recession Is Already Here Or Soon to Hit
A majority of CFOs surveyed by CNBC said they do not think inflation has peaked. The Federal Reserve has indicated it will continue to hike rates until it gets inflation under control, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently saying that "inflation has not really come down." The CNBC CFO Council...
Apple Shares Dip on Rare Bank of America Downgrade
Shares of Apple were down on Thursday after Bank of America analysts delivered the stock a rare downgrade. Rosenblatt Securities disagreed with the BofA rating on Thursday, however, upgrading its rating on Apple from neutral to buy. The downgrade came on the heels of a Bloomberg report Wednesday that said...
Cramer's Lightning Round: NLight Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. UiPath Inc: "It's losing money, and I don't recommend companies that are losing money." Cheniere Energy Inc: "Good yield, safe, long-term. ... That's...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others
Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
EV and Self-Driving Stocks Fell Nearly 15% in September, Their Second-Worst Month on Record
A key ETF for electric and autonomous vehicle stocks fell sharply in September. The Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF closed down nearly 15% for the month, its second worst-performing month on record. It's likely that automakers' profits will slump if the U.S. enters a recession. A key ETF...
Bed Bath & Beyond Reports 28% Drop in Sales as It Presses Ahead With Turnaround Plan
Bed Bath & Beyond reported a 28% drop in quarterly sales and a wider-than-projected loss. The results came from the three-month period before the struggling retailer unveiled an aggressive turnaround plan. In late August, the company said it would change its merchandise strategy, close 150 stores and lay off some...
‘It's Just an Arms Race.' How to Make the Most of Amazon's Next ‘Prime Day' Sale and Target's ‘Deal Days'
Holiday sales are kicking off even earlier this year with Target's "Deal Days" and Amazon's "Prime Early Access Sale" beginning in October. For consumers, this can be a great opportunity to save money on holiday gifts with the right shopping strategy. Holiday shoppers are getting a head start on the...
