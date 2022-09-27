ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

This Ex-Pharmacist Spent $22,000 on a Startup—Now She Has a $600,000 ‘Shark Tank' Deal and Could Make $1 Million This Year

By Megan Sauer,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple Shares Dip on Rare Bank of America Downgrade

Shares of Apple were down on Thursday after Bank of America analysts delivered the stock a rare downgrade. Rosenblatt Securities disagreed with the BofA rating on Thursday, however, upgrading its rating on Apple from neutral to buy. The downgrade came on the heels of a Bloomberg report Wednesday that said...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: NLight Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. UiPath Inc: "It's losing money, and I don't recommend companies that are losing money." Cheniere Energy Inc: "Good yield, safe, long-term. ... That's...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Corcoran
Person
Kevin O'leary
Person
Lori Greiner
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Robert Herjavec
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others

Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy