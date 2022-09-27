Read full article on original website
Related
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi's capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice.
ecowatch.com
Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis
The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves withheld Jackson water repair funds for fiscal conservatism
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd credits sermon, Lynn Wright’s family with decision to run for office
It was a sermon that helped Andy Boyd decide to run for office. Boyd, who is running for the District 37 seat in the House of Representatives, said he had been waffling about whether to run for office or not and had convinced himself he had nothing to offer. “The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Tate Reeves blocked money to help Jackson’s troubled water system years ago
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
mississippifreepress.org
NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
desotocountynews.com
McRae Announces Unclaimed Money Event in Brandon
On Saturday, Oct. 1, staff from State Treasurer David McRae’s office will be available at Brandon City Hall to help residents search the state’s unclaimed property list and file claims to receive funds. “I want to thank the Mayor Butch Lee and the Brandon Board of Aldermen for...
Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state. “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
theclintoncourier.net
New development already boosting interest in Clinton
As site work continues on Clinton’s most eagerly-awaited business development near Mississippi College, the city is already reaping some benefits from the buzz the project is creating. Director of Economic Development Daniel Lang says he’s getting a lot of calls from companies who’ve heard about the plans for the...
Will Jackson receive its ARPA funds?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson could receive at least $84,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds due to a dollar-for-dollar match program. The funds are expected to be put towards water and sewer infrastructure in Hinds County. In an interview Monday afternoon with WJTV 12 News, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
WLBT
‘It’s really embarrassing’: Contractors worked for Jackson for a year without getting paid
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After not setting aside funds as part of its 2022 budget, the city of Jackson is just now paying for consent decree program management services for the current fiscal year. Tuesday, the city council approved paying Waggoner Engineering and AJA Consultants $1.7 million for program management...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madison County Journal
Madison schools earn ‘A’ rating
The Madison County School District has once again earned a strong A rating, according to the 2021-2022 district and school accountability results from the state Department of Education. Madison County Schools Superintendent of Education Charlotte Seals said she is proud of every student, teacher, and administrator for achieving the outstanding...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
Mississippi groups head to Florida to help Ian victims
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizations are sending crews and supplies to Southwest Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Local chapters of the Salvation Army and American Red Cross are on their way to areas in Florida that were hit the hardest from Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army is deploying eight teams from Louisiana, […]
Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
Why admission is free to the Two Mississippi Museums on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Change the Pattern will support free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, October 1. Admission to the Two Mississippi Museums is free every Sunday. “We are grateful to Change the Pattern for their generous support which allows free admission to all visitors for all […]
MSNBC
Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’
Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
WAPT
Jackson mayor says 'we're not waiting another minute' to secure funding for water system
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appeared Thursday on ABC's "GMA3," where he was asked about the city's water crisis and a controversial statement made by Gov. Tate Reeves. Lumumba said the cost to make long-term repairs to the city's water system will be expensive, but he...
Popular Mississippi restaurant announces closure citing Jackson’s water crisis, hiring woes
A popular Mississippi restaurant says Jackson’s recent water woes and hiring challenges have made it impossible to continue operations. Babalu, a tapas and taco restaurant in the Fondren neighborhood of Jackson, announced it was closing permanently Friday. The popular dining destination, which has been open since 2010, posted a...
Comments / 0