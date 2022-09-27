ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Female on Suspected DUI After Pursuit

At 2:40 am, the Oakley Police Department arrested a 17-year-old female on suspicion of driving under the influence after a vehicle crash at the onramp to westbound Highway 4 at Laurel in the City of Oakley. According to Oakley Police, an officer spotted the driver coming off the Highway with...
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts. Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber […]
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
City
Oakley, CA
Oakley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Concord, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

2 men shot in Stockton overnight

STOCKTON — Two men in their 20s were shot in Stockton overnight in two separate incidents. They both received non life-threatening injuries.In the first, a 24 year old was in the 400 Block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when he got into an argument with the suspect who fired gunshots toward the victim before fleeing in a sedan, according to Stockton Police.One round grazed the man, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. About an hour and a half later, a 21 year old was in the area of Mariposa Road and East Eighth Street when police say someone in a vehicle shot multiple rounds toward him, striking the victim. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested after woman shot to death in San Jose

San Jose police say one man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death on Friday evening. Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just after 6 p.m. When they arrived at scene they located the victim. Officials say not long after,...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Guns#Robbery#Surveillance
KTVU FOX 2

Home invaders rob Daly City woman, 70, of life savings

A man dressed in a utility vest, who claimed to work for Pacific Gas and Electric, was among a group of home invaders who robbed a 70-year-old woman of her life savings, according to the victim's family. Ring Doorbell video shows the man dressed in a safety vest ring the...
DALY CITY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody Accused of Murdering a Father and Son

HAYWARD — A man suspected of murdering a father and son is in custody and faces 16 charges. The victims were stabbed to death inside a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Police received a 911 call September 25 shortly before 4:30 a.m., concerning an altercation inside...
HAYWARD, CA
FOX40

Person of interest identified in ‘series of killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a person of interest was identified in their investigation into a “series of killings” they believe are connected. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said they believe the person of interest can shed some light on at least one of the killings. He emphasized, however, the person of interest could […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Fairfield shooting that left man critically hurt

FAIRFIELD -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting in Fairfield this week that left a man with critical injuries, police said Friday afternoon.Just after midnight Tuesday, a man was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Tabor Ave, when two males walked by him, according to a Fairfield police social media post. All three exchanged words before one person pulled a gun and shot the victim. A follow-up post said detectives arrested the teen for the Tuesday early morning shooting on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue. The 33-year-old victim, a Fairfield resident, emained hospitalized Friday afternoon with injuries that were life-threatening.The 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder, police said.The investigation into the incident was ongoing and police said no further details will be released at this time. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspects Arrested for Robbery at Bank of America

BRENTWOOD —A man and woman were arrested in connection with robberies at a Bank of America parking lot. Officers also recovered two firearms and other evidence linking the suspects to two separate robberies of bank customers this month. Both robberies took place outside the bank at 6261 Lone Tree...
BRENTWOOD, CA
news24-680.com

Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon

A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Victims injured in 2 separate shooting incidents in Oakland early Friday evening

OAKLAND, Calif. - Law enforcement officials in Oakland say they are investigating two separate shootings where victims have been injured Friday evening. A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police release photo of vehicle in deadly January pedestrian hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- Investigators released a surveillance camera photo Friday of a vehicle involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run collision in January in hopes someone will recognize it and provide information leading to the arrest of the driver.The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2001 to 2004 green Toyota Tacoma, extended cab, two wheel drive model and pictured below.    Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP,...
SAN JOSE, CA
850wftl.com

Teen fatally stabs pregnant woman during argument

LODI, CA– — A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman to death during an argument at a house party. The incident occurred on September 25th around 12:06 AM at the victim’s home on Eagle Place. Officials say they responded to the...
LODI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy