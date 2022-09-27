Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Taste Testing Sushirrito's Latin Ninja BowlThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Clayton Oktoberfest To Bring Out The Very Best Of The Contra Costa TownVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Related
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Female on Suspected DUI After Pursuit
At 2:40 am, the Oakley Police Department arrested a 17-year-old female on suspicion of driving under the influence after a vehicle crash at the onramp to westbound Highway 4 at Laurel in the City of Oakley. According to Oakley Police, an officer spotted the driver coming off the Highway with...
1 injured following shooting in Oakland, police say
The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bancroft Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
Man arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts. Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 men shot in Stockton overnight
STOCKTON — Two men in their 20s were shot in Stockton overnight in two separate incidents. They both received non life-threatening injuries.In the first, a 24 year old was in the 400 Block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when he got into an argument with the suspect who fired gunshots toward the victim before fleeing in a sedan, according to Stockton Police.One round grazed the man, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. About an hour and a half later, a 21 year old was in the area of Mariposa Road and East Eighth Street when police say someone in a vehicle shot multiple rounds toward him, striking the victim. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
EXCLUSIVE: 70-year-old Daly City woman choked, robbed of life savings by suspect in utility uniform
Granddaughter Skylar says when two individuals entered her backyard, her grandma tried to run to the front door. The man dressed in a utility worker's uniform was waiting for her - as the suspects dragged her grandma and her chihuahua, then proceeded to choke and beat her.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police investigating triple shooting, victims injured
Oakland Police Department is investigating a triple shooting on the 900 block of International Boulevard. The shooting happened Friday night. The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested after woman shot to death in San Jose
San Jose police say one man has been arrested after a woman was found shot to death on Friday evening. Officers say they were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just after 6 p.m. When they arrived at scene they located the victim. Officials say not long after,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Home invaders rob Daly City woman, 70, of life savings
A man dressed in a utility vest, who claimed to work for Pacific Gas and Electric, was among a group of home invaders who robbed a 70-year-old woman of her life savings, according to the victim's family. Ring Doorbell video shows the man dressed in a safety vest ring the...
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Custody Accused of Murdering a Father and Son
HAYWARD — A man suspected of murdering a father and son is in custody and faces 16 charges. The victims were stabbed to death inside a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Police received a 911 call September 25 shortly before 4:30 a.m., concerning an altercation inside...
Person of interest identified in ‘series of killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a person of interest was identified in their investigation into a “series of killings” they believe are connected. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said they believe the person of interest can shed some light on at least one of the killings. He emphasized, however, the person of interest could […]
Driver trying to evade Oakland police crashes into AC Transit bus, multiple cars, authorities say
Oakland police are looking for a driver that crashed into several cars including a bus while trying to evade police on Friday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Fairfield shooting that left man critically hurt
FAIRFIELD -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting in Fairfield this week that left a man with critical injuries, police said Friday afternoon.Just after midnight Tuesday, a man was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Tabor Ave, when two males walked by him, according to a Fairfield police social media post. All three exchanged words before one person pulled a gun and shot the victim. A follow-up post said detectives arrested the teen for the Tuesday early morning shooting on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue. The 33-year-old victim, a Fairfield resident, emained hospitalized Friday afternoon with injuries that were life-threatening.The 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder, police said.The investigation into the incident was ongoing and police said no further details will be released at this time.
crimevoice.com
Suspects Arrested for Robbery at Bank of America
BRENTWOOD —A man and woman were arrested in connection with robberies at a Bank of America parking lot. Officers also recovered two firearms and other evidence linking the suspects to two separate robberies of bank customers this month. Both robberies took place outside the bank at 6261 Lone Tree...
news24-680.com
Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon
A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
KTVU FOX 2
Victims injured in 2 separate shooting incidents in Oakland early Friday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. - Law enforcement officials in Oakland say they are investigating two separate shootings where victims have been injured Friday evening. A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports...
San Jose police release photo of vehicle in deadly January pedestrian hit-and-run
SAN JOSE -- Investigators released a surveillance camera photo Friday of a vehicle involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run collision in January in hopes someone will recognize it and provide information leading to the arrest of the driver.The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2001 to 2004 green Toyota Tacoma, extended cab, two wheel drive model and pictured below. Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP,...
850wftl.com
Teen fatally stabs pregnant woman during argument
LODI, CA– — A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman to death during an argument at a house party. The incident occurred on September 25th around 12:06 AM at the victim’s home on Eagle Place. Officials say they responded to the...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested for Dog Attacks on Pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center
SAN RAFAEL — James R. Kinslow, 58, was arrested for allegedly commanding his dog to attack pedestrians near San Rafael Transit Center. One victim needed medical treatment at a hospital for a severe dog bite. Police responded to reports of a man with a dog attacking persons downtown during...
Comments / 3