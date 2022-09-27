Read full article on original website
Behold, Starbucks’ New Halloween Cups Have Arrived — & They Glow In The Frickin’ Dark
Ah, things are looking up, guys. Fall is finally upon us, bringing with it the spooky season. And just in time, Starbucks’ Halloween cups have arrived. This year, they’ll haunt your every waking thought until you cave and buy the whole collection — because they all glow in the dark.
Charcuterie Boards Have Apparently Had Their Moment — It’s The Butter Board’s Time Now
In charcuterie-adjacent developments, butter boards are the new hip appetizer you’ll be seeing (and tasting) everywhere this season. At least, according to TikTok, that is. Internet foodies are spreading slabs of butter on graze boards and adding fruits, herbs, jams, and even hot honey. Low-key, it kind of looks... deliciously amazing? I guess Julia Child was right; there really is no such thing as too much butter.
Andrea Savage Knows Her Kid Is Gonna Talk About Her In Therapy One Day
Like so many of my mom friends, I am unapologetically a tremendous fan of Andrea Savage, who created the so-wrongfully canceled comedy, I’m Sorry. If you’ve never seen it, I’m Sorry is about parenthood, marriage and womanhood as told through the eyes of the ever-hilarious Savage, herself a mom of one and LA native. Or perhaps you recognize the 49-year-old Savage from her role in Veep — as the first female president, Laura Montez — or Step Brothers or The Hotwives of Orlando. Needless to say, when I got the opportunity to chat with Savage, I jumped.
Did Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Accidentally Reveal Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Name?
Did True Thompson accidentally reveal the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy? Fans dissecting the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians think so. The Season 2 premiere primarily focused on Khloé Kardashian as she navigated through the chaos of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal all while preparing herself for a second child. At the end of the episode, fans got to see Khloé welcome her second child via surrogate, during which she FaceTimes her 4-year-old daughter True to introduce her to her new baby brother.
James Corden And The Kardashians Spoof 'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff In Funny Video
Unless you’ve been living under an iron throne, you’re aware that HBO recently released a prequel to its hit series Game of Thrones, titled House of the Dragon. And you may also be aware of the fact that the Kardashians are back on TV with a Hulu docuseries, now in its second season.
NeverEnding Story
Nostalgic millennials and Stranger Things fans have no doubt been frantically searching for confirmation of the rumors circulating on Facebook that Disney is set to release a NeverEnding Story remake in 2024. Sure, the 1984 fantasy film traumatized an entire generation (Artax, anyone?), but why should your kids escape the despair that comes from watching the Nothing swallow up Fantasia while little Bastian processes the trauma of his mother’s death? At the very least, they’d get a Falkor plushie out of the deal.
Brooke Shields Shares Some Choice Words Of Wisdom With Her Teenaged Daughters
Actress and model Brooke Shields is sharing some of the best advice that she gives her kids with the world. The 57-year-old actress and model was recently interviewed at the Forbes Power Women's Summit in NYC, where she spoke in detail on the ‘community’ of women over 40 and had some advice for her teenage daughters.
Scarlett Johansson Is Sharing Why Her Son Cosmo's Name Is So Special
Scarlett Johansson is a proud mom of two, and she’s finally opening up about the story behind her 13-month-old son’s name, Cosmo. She recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Kelly started the conversation by asking how she and her husband, Colin Jost, chose their son’s name.
These ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Perfectly Recreated Max’s Floating Scenes In Their Front Yard For Halloween
There is always that neighbor that goes above and beyond when it comes to decorating their house for Halloween, and this year is no exception. Case in point? These Stranger Things fans in Plainfield, Illinois, who have recreated the moments of Season 4 where Max floats in the air as she is possessed by Vecna. And it’s so realistic that it has horror fans scratching their heads.
Wait, Am I A Disney Person Now?
I had rolled my eyes at Disney World. If family vacations were sneakers, Disney was a pair of those sparkly light-up high tops with wheels. Shrug, smile, do it for the kids. That’s what I thought. Fast forward to the end of our first day at the Magic Kingdom,...
The Super Parent’s 5-Step Feel-Better Bedtime Routine For A Kiddo With A Cold
The common cold is called “common” for a reason, but every parent knows that the minute your kid gets sick, life is anything but. When you’re scrambling to reschedule work meetings so you can stay home, managing (or, let’s face it — totally ignoring) remote schoolwork, and, of course, suddenly dealing with sleep problems in kids who haven’t kept you up at night since they were in diapers, it’s enough to make even the most together mom lose her exhausted mind.
Gwyneth Paltrow Compares College Drop Off To Childbirth
Giving birth is a life-altering moment. You’ve brought new life into the world, and are now forever changed by the emotional, and painful, throes of labor and delivery. It’s truly what they call an out-of-body experience. And for Gwyneth Paltrow, only one thing comes close to that feeling: sending your child off to college.
You Season 4 Gets A 2023 Release Date & A Teaser Trailer Featuring A Brand New Joe
If you can’t get enough of the absolute psychotic chaos of You on Netflix, then you’re not alone. Before the show’s third season even dropped on Netflix in October, the streamer announced You Season 4 with a teaser trailer that gave away absolutely zero information — thank you for nothing, Netflix! However, after watching Penn Badgley’s creepy Joe in Season 3 of the show, along with the charmingly unhinged Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, we have some ideas about where the show goes from here.
Charlize Theron's Kids Are More Impressed By Her Pasta Than Her Fame
Charlize Theron is a movie star, and her daughters sort of understand that fact. But, to be honest, they’re way more interested in her culinary skills than her international level of fame — and she’s more than OK with that. In a new profile with Harper’s BAZAAR,...
The 4 Best Pencils For Kindergarten, According To A Fine Motor Expert
Pick up a pen or pencil and jot down a few words. For many, it’s a simple task that requires little concentration. Now, ask your kindergartener (or rising kindergartener) to do the same or to scribble in a preschool workbook and you may notice furrowed eyebrows, little tongues poking out, and a pencil grasp that will likely look different from yours. That’s because learning to write requires concentration, putting those fine motor skills to the test. Scary Mommy reached out to Pediatric Occupational Therapist Marielle Marquez to learn what to look for when shopping for the best pencils for kindergarten.
Watch Kristen Bell's Kids Make Her Cinnamon Toast — with Cayenne Pepper
Isn’t there kind of unspoken rule amongst parents that if children had any hand in making food for you, you do not eat it? In the case of Kristen Bell’s kids — daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7 — that rule was deemed true. The Frozen star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram showing her kids’ thoughtful gesture gone totally wrong.
Kanye West’s Business Advice To North: ‘Never Let Anyone Take Anything From You.’
Last week, ABC News dropped an in-depth interview with Ye, aka Kanye West, and covered everything from the rapper’s longterm goals to the future of his four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian. The two have had a tumultuous separation, to put...
Kelly Osbourne Will Not Breastfeed Her First-Born, Even As Family & Friends Shame Her
Kelly Osbourne is not about to be mom-shamed for her choice not to breastfeed. The singer and TV personality announced that she was expecting her first child back in May, and during a powerful episode of Red Table Talk, Osbourne talked about how she has already decided not to breastfeed her child in order to stay on her current medication.
Watch A Volvo Commercial That Sweetly Normalizes Co-Sleeping With Older Kids
If you’re a parent that exercises attachment parenting, it’s likely your kids slept in bed with you in some form or another when they were babies or toddlers. But what parents talk about less openly is how prevalent it is to bed share with older kids — kids who might sneak into your room under cover of darkness or kids who might not be able to go to sleep all alone in their rooms quite yet.
I Have To Watch What I Say About My Body Around My Sons, Too
I go to the gym with my son on the weekends. We get up early and get in a good workout, then we get an iced coffee and chat on the way home. I love this time with him and the fact that he’s found the gym to be as therapeutic as I have. The gym literally got me through my teenage years, and after watching me exercise while he was growing up, he decided he wanted to start lifting weights when he was 12. It’s helped both his self-esteem and his mind.
