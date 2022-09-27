This Ex-Pharmacist Spent $22,000 on a Startup—Now She Has a $600,000 ‘Shark Tank' Deal and Could Make $1 Million This Year

Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
Inflation Has Yet to Peak, CFOs Say, and Recession Is Already Here Or Soon to Hit
A majority of CFOs surveyed by CNBC said they do not think inflation has peaked. The Federal Reserve has indicated it will continue to hike rates until it gets inflation under control, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently saying that "inflation has not really come down." The CNBC CFO Council...
Apple Shares Dip on Rare Bank of America Downgrade
Shares of Apple were down on Thursday after Bank of America analysts delivered the stock a rare downgrade. Rosenblatt Securities disagreed with the BofA rating on Thursday, however, upgrading its rating on Apple from neutral to buy. The downgrade came on the heels of a Bloomberg report Wednesday that said...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The third quarter comes to a close Friday, and it couldn't come any sooner for beaten-up stock markets. It's been a terrible month for equities. The Federal Reserve's policy makers made it clear they're serious about raising rates until price increases cool down, sending bond yields surging and stocks down. The central bank's critics say much of the turmoil is the result of the Fed waiting too long to address inflation and then doing too much, too quickly, to fight it. The economic mess in the UK and the nuclear-tinged anxiety over Russia's war in Ukraine haven't helped, either. Earnings season is around the corner, too, which could add even more pressure to markets that have already fallen below their previous 2022 lows. Follow live market updates here.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Charles River Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I do not want you to touch that stock." Sherwin-Williams Co: "The price-to-earnings multiple is still way too high...
Quitting Jobs and Moving Abroad: 3 Stories of Americans Who Achieved the Goal, and the Money Moves That Helped
To many Americans, the idea of retiring early and moving abroad holds undeniable appeal. After all, who hasn't sat at their desk and dreamt of strolling the streets of a new city or feeling Caribbean sand beneath their toes?. Here's a look at three people who have made that dream...
Apple VP Leaves Company After Vulgar Comment Goes Viral on TikTok
Apple's VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show. Apple's vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show.
Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board
Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others
Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day
Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
Peloton Will Sell Bikes, Treads at Dick's Sporting Goods in Its First Brick-And-Mortar Partnership
Dick's Sporting Goods will begin selling Peloton equipment, the companies announced Thursday morning. The partnership makes Dick's the first brick-and-mortar retailer to carry Peloton equipment outside its namesake stores. Dick's will carry Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread and Guide, as well as accessories like mats and bike shoes. Peloton will begin...
Buybuy Baby, a Bright Spot for Bed Bath & Beyond, Reports Steep Drop in Sales Against Tough Comparisons
Buybuy Baby, a rare bright spot for Bed Bath & Beyond, posted a sharp sales decline in the most recent quarter as it faced tough comparisons versus a year earlier. The baby gear chain was recently a target for acquisition and a key subject in an activist investor dispute. The...
