Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Harvest of Harmony and GIPD will team up at this year's parade
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Harvest of Harmony and Grand Island Police Department will team up to help things run smoothly this weekend. Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department said officers will be out patrolling the area to keep the parade goers and the public safe.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Nearly $300K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating another meat theft in Grand Island. The Grand Island Police Department said that GIX Logistics reported a theft of two-semi loads of fresh beef. It was reported that the beef was valued at $277,549.08. GIPD Capt. Jim Duering told News Channel Nebraska the...
York News-Times
Man re-sentenced to jail after 2019 case of breaking into sleeping couple’s house
YORK – In 2019, Jay Monson, now 32 years of age, of Lincoln, was sentenced in a case where he broke into a York residence while the couple living there was asleep. This week, he was re-sentenced in York County District Court, to jail, because he was not in compliance with the terms of his post-release supervision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison for meth possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in federal prison until sometime in 2032 for drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Eugene West, 39, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, West will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
1380kcim.com
York, Neb. Man Arrested In Connection To Camera Thefts From Holy Angels Church
A York, Neb. man accused of stealing cameras from a local church faces felony charges in Carroll County District Court. Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Alan Long was booked into the Carroll County jail last week for third-degree burglary, a class D felony, following a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation into an Aug. 29 incident at the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Roselle. Authorities allege video evidence from the church shows Long inside the church around the same time three cameras had been stolen. Long was spotted in Templeton on Sept. 23, and deputies made contact. According to law enforcement, Long admitted to tampering with the church’s cameras and indicated he does not believe cameras should be present in churches. As of this (Thursday) morning, Long remains in custody on a $10,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Carroll County courthouse.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tactical Team arrests man after stand-off
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police arrested a suspect Wednesday after a short stand-off on the north end of town. Police Captain Jim Duering said Alejandro Loforte-Escalona, 24, had six felony warrants outstanding. An investigator saw Loforte-Escalona run into a house in the 1500 block of North Locust Street. Police attempted to enter the house, but the residents refused to let them in, denying that Loforte-Escalona was there.
KSNB Local4
Trailer overturns near Grand Island, several hogs don’t survive
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol discovered hogs running along Interstate 80 when they responded to a livestock trailer crash near Grand Island Wednesday. According to NSP, the report of the incident was received around 4:50 p.m. and several agencies responded near mile marker 318. Upon arrival, they found a fire in the engine compartment of the overturned vehicle and a number of hogs that got loose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man charged with trying to kill Hastings Police officer
HASTINGS, NE — An Osceola man is accused of trying to kill a Hastings Police officer in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. 33-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. The arrest affidavit is sealed, but the criminal complaint reveals some new details. It accuses Mattison of intentionally trying to kill a Hastings Police officer, using a gun during the incident and possessing meth.
York News-Times
Man arraigned for allegedly assaulting deputy
YORK – A man accused of assaulting a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department has pleaded not guilty to the charge; meanwhile, 11 other charges against him have been dismissed. Fidel Martinez, 45, whose address is now listed as him being held in custody in Lincoln, entered...
York News-Times
Inmate sent back to jail for assault
YORK – Brittney Jochum, 35, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, who was earlier sentenced to traditional probation in a case involving the assault of another inmate while she was in custody, is back behind bars. She was sentenced this week in York County District...
KSNB Local4
Hall County District judge denies transfer to juvenile court in Walmart shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The charges against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas will be heard in Hall County District Court. He is facing 19 charges following the May 2022 shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Those include attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. He’s also facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Kearney man facing federal charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in serious injury
A Kearney man faces federal fentanyl distribution charges after this allegedly caused serious bodily injury to an individual. Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. District Court with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. The indictment in the case says Hudson “knowingly and intentionally distributed...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens Gibbon, Nebraska location
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply has opened a new location in Gibbon, Nebraska. Kalvin Lonowski will manage the branch. Lonowski joined ABC Supply at the Lincoln, Nebraska, location, where he worked as a driver, backup delivery services manager, inside sales associate and outside sales representative. This October, Lonowski will also complete the company’s Branch Management Training Program.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man accused of distributing fentanyl, causing serious injury to victim
LINCOLN — A Kearney man has been federally indicted for selling fentanyl. Tanner Hudson, 24, is charged in U.S. Federal District Court with distribution of fentanyl on March 13. The charge alleges distribution of the drug at a house at Countryside Trailer Court at 1920 15th Ave. in Kearney, which resulted in serious bodily injury to a 23-year-old man.
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
KSNB Local4
Hastings brothers donate birthday money to Salvation Army
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Three Longfellow elementary students are giving back to those in need. The three brothers received $100 between the three of them for their birthdays that they share in September. But they didn’t buy toys with it; instead, they wanted to donate it to the Salvation Army in Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Group in Grand Island shining a light on human trafficking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Several Grand Island agencies gathered on Wednesday morning to learn about the problem of human trafficking in the city. The event was hosted by the Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking. They used to the event to present some alarming statistics such as how human trafficking is the second largest organized crime in the United States.
1011now.com
Hastings man convicted of manslaughter for December double fatality
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man will be sentenced for manslaughter in connection with a traffic accident that killed two teenagers last December. As part of a plea deal 33-year-old Anthony Pingel on Monday pleaded no contest to two counts of felony manslaughter. He also pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one count of DUI. He had originally been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, but prosecutors dropped those charges. Pingel is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 5.
NebraskaTV
Kearney State Graduate: "My house is standing but it's bad"... in South Florida
Thoughts and prayers for Nebraska native, Brian Holaway, living in Sanibel, Florida. Captain Brian On The Water - Sanibel/Captiva Tours. 11401 Andy Rosse Ln, Captiva, FL, United States, Florida. (239) 989-6522. captainbriancaptiva@gmail.com. captainbrianonthewater.com/trips.
Comments / 2