Two men from Upstate New York are scary good at carving pumpkins. Adam Bierton, who owns the Chick’n Out restaurant in Rochester, will appear on the reality TV competition “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which returns for its third season this weekend. Bierton will be one of seven contestants tasked with creating massive jack-o’-lanterns that tell a ghost story, as well as four nesting jack-o’-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO