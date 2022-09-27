ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 1, 2022

Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. The application period for CAURD licenses is over – did everyone get their paperwork in?...
TARRYTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kathy Hochul
Anthony Crowell
Letitia James
Syracuse.com

Support Fair Pay for NY’s home care workers (Your Letters)

I have been a participant in the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program for 27 years. CDPAP has afforded me to be vested, in charge of my healthcare, and living my best life ever. Thanks to all who support Fair Pay for Home Care,including the legislators who co-signed in New York state, the community leaders and organizations.
HEALTH SERVICES
Syracuse.com

Network with industry professionals at the NY Cannabis Insider full-day conference on November 4

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, the Tarrytown conference will be held Friday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out. General admission tickets are $265.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

CDC recommends masks in Central New York again as Covid levels rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York for the first time in. months due to a rise in Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Sept. 29, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Most of the U.S. is still in the green, but nine counties in New York state are now at a high risk, including Onondaga County, Oswego County and Jefferson County; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Legislature#Politics State#Republican Senate#Democratic#The Times Union
Syracuse.com

South Dakota AG plans to hire missing Indigenous coordinator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo earlier this month prepared to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement on Sept. 21 he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Syracuse.com

See where homes are selling fastest in Central New York right now

Homes through Central New York continue to sell at their fastest pace in years with buyers snapping up homes in the region’s hottest towns in just days. In the table below, you can see the top 25 places in Central New York where homes are selling the fastest. If you can’t see the table, click here to open this story in a web browser.
REAL ESTATE
Republican Party
Politics
Ethics
Supreme Court
Syracuse.com

2 Upstate NY pumpkin-carvers show off ‘Outrageous’ skills on Food Network TV show

Two men from Upstate New York are scary good at carving pumpkins. Adam Bierton, who owns the Chick’n Out restaurant in Rochester, will appear on the reality TV competition “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which returns for its third season this weekend. Bierton will be one of seven contestants tasked with creating massive jack-o’-lanterns that tell a ghost story, as well as four nesting jack-o’-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

