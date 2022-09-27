Read full article on original website
First Native American justice appointed to appellate division court for Central New York
New York State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour has become the first Native American justice appointed to New York State’s Appellate Division, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. Montour will be appointed to to the New York State Appellate Division’s Fourth Judicial Department, which serves Central New York and Western...
Syracuse federal judge remains skeptical of NY gun law as he considers whether to quash it
Syracuse, NY — A federal judge in Syracuse on Thursday expressed doubt about the constitutionality of several parts of New York’s recent gun law as he heard arguments over whether to block its enforcement. Why can’t religious congregations decide whether or not to allow guns into their houses...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 1, 2022
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. The application period for CAURD licenses is over – did everyone get their paperwork in?...
New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY
New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
Syracuse’s independent mayor makes endorsement in New York governor’s race
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, a political independent, said he didn’t hesitate when Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Sunday and asked for his endorsement. Hochul, a Democrat, made the request during a private breakfast at the Gem Diner in Syracuse.
Support Fair Pay for NY’s home care workers (Your Letters)
I have been a participant in the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program for 27 years. CDPAP has afforded me to be vested, in charge of my healthcare, and living my best life ever. Thanks to all who support Fair Pay for Home Care,including the legislators who co-signed in New York state, the community leaders and organizations.
Network with industry professionals at the NY Cannabis Insider full-day conference on November 4
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, the Tarrytown conference will be held Friday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out. General admission tickets are $265.
CDC recommends masks in Central New York again as Covid levels rise
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York for the first time in. months due to a rise in Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Sept. 29, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Most of the U.S. is still in the green, but nine counties in New York state are now at a high risk, including Onondaga County, Oswego County and Jefferson County; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
South Dakota AG plans to hire missing Indigenous coordinator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo earlier this month prepared to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement on Sept. 21 he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering...
Texas man fatally shot in Waterloo, two NY men arrested, deputies say
Waterloo, N.Y. -- Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Texas man in Seneca County Friday. The man killed was William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, according to a news release from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. Around 1:08 a.m., a 911...
Ghost tours of Upstate NY: 10 haunted walks to celebrate spooky season
There are plenty of haunted hayrides and trails of terror full of jump scares this Halloween season. However, if you prefer to hunt spirits with a side of history, these ghost tours will take you on a journey to meet some of Upstate New York’s most spooky residents. Haunted...
See where homes are selling fastest in Central New York right now
Homes through Central New York continue to sell at their fastest pace in years with buyers snapping up homes in the region’s hottest towns in just days. In the table below, you can see the top 25 places in Central New York where homes are selling the fastest. If you can’t see the table, click here to open this story in a web browser.
Longtime Salina hotel to lay off 123 workers and turn building into luxury senior housing
Salina, N.Y. -- A longtime Salina hotel is being sold to a buyer who plans to turn it into luxury housing for people 55 and older. The Ramada by Wyndham, which has stood at 441 Electronics Parkway for 60 years, is scheduled to close on Dec. 22, putting all its 123 employees, many of them union members, out of work.
Possible listeria outbreak leads to recall of cheeses found on CNY store shelves
A Michigan-based cheese company issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert products Friday after a possible listeria outbreak, Food and Drug Association officials said. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. distributed the cheeses to more than a dozen retailers, including Price Chopper and Whole Foods, according to the FDA. Exposure...
2 Upstate NY pumpkin-carvers show off ‘Outrageous’ skills on Food Network TV show
Two men from Upstate New York are scary good at carving pumpkins. Adam Bierton, who owns the Chick’n Out restaurant in Rochester, will appear on the reality TV competition “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which returns for its third season this weekend. Bierton will be one of seven contestants tasked with creating massive jack-o’-lanterns that tell a ghost story, as well as four nesting jack-o’-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together.
Central NY woman who troopers say caused head-on Route 690 crash faces new felony charges
Van Buren, N.Y. — A Syracuse woman who troopers say caused a head-on crash on Route 690 in Van Buren that injured three people has now been charged with assault. Heather J. Wills, 38 of Syracuse, was originally charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to a state police news release Thursday.
How to watch NY Mets vs. Atlanta Braves without cable: Series schedule, TV channels, live stream
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves square off in a crucial, end-of-the-season three-game series at Truist Park starting Friday, September 30 (9/30/2022) with Hurricane Ian looming in the background. Each game of the series is available to watch and stream nationwide, but they’re all on different channels. Fans will...
