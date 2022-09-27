Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Weekly roundup: The long road to recovery
TALLAHASSEE — Millions of people without electricity, hundreds rescued from hard-hit areas and a death toll that’s expected to climb – Hurricane Ian left in its wake seemingly incalculable damage as the heavy lift of recovery begins. In a seldom-seen show of cooperation, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration...
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voice l Getting out the youth vote
‘Getting out the youth vote” has been an ongoing challenge for Americans. Younger people, ages 18-30, are often described as a powerful voting group, yet their turnout in the polls has been historically low. Despite the efforts made to engage younger people during their school years, too many still...
