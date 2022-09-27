Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Arizona Attorney General Calls Student Loan Forgiveness ‘Unconstitutional' in Legal Challenge to Biden's Plan
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has brought a legal challenge against the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, threatening to throw the accounts of tens of millions of borrowers into jeopardy. Brnovich is arguing that the U.S. Department of Education doesn't have the power to cancel hundreds of billions...
NBC New York
House Passes Antitrust Bill That Hikes M&A Fees as Larger Efforts Targeting Tech Have Stalled
The House passed an antitrust package that would give federal enforcers more resources to crack down on anticompetitive behavior, even as broader efforts targeting Big Tech have stalled. The bill would raise money for antitrust enforcement agencies by raising filing fees for businesses proposing large mergers. The bipartisan and straightforward...
Comments / 0