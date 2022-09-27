The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to at least 12, with a massive rescue effort underway to retrieve more people in devastated Lee County and elsewhere. Charlotte County officials told MSNBC Thursday afternoon at least six people were confirmed dead in the city of Punta Gorda, and later added another death elsewhere in the county. A spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in the evening that there were two storm-related deaths there, while there was also a confirmed death in the Volusia County city of Deltona.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO