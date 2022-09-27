Sirens, gunfire expected ahead of military exercises at Selfridge ANGB in Macomb County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Residents living and working near Selfridge Air National Guard Base be warned -- planned military exercises are expected to bring an array of loud noises to the area on Tuesday, officials said.

The 127th Wing said on social media that sirens, loudspeakers and simulated gunfire may be heard as they conduct exercises at the base near M-59 and Jefferson in Harrison Township.

"The members of the 127th Wing conduct training exercises on a regular basis to ensure that Airmen are able to appropriately respond to a wide range of scenarios," the unit said on their Facebook page.

The unit is comprised of 1,500 personnel and fly both the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the KC-135 Stratotanker.

"The 127th Wing supports both the Air Mobility Command and Air Combat Command by providing highly-skilled Airmen to missions domestically and overseas," the unit added.

The 127th Wing is the host unit at SANGB which marked 105 years of continuous military air operations in 2022.

The warning comes months after Southeast Michigan residents say F-16 fighter jets with the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing caused quite a scare during nighttime training this past April.

