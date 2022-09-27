Read full article on original website
‘Homicidal All-Stars’ preview: turn-based carnage
Homicidal All-Stars is the game show of the future, and as with all of these things, that involves ultraviolence and a kill or be killed mentality. I mean, seriously, can’t they just reboot Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, or something? Always with the violence. Homicidal All-Stars takes its...
‘Goat Simulator 3’ comes to ‘Fortnite’ with a “half goat/half human” outfit
Coffee Stain Publishing and Epic Games have announced a crossover between Goat Simulator 3 and Fortnite, which will see the former’s four-legged protagonist join the battle royale as an outfit. From today (September 29) until September 29 2023, anyone who buys any edition of Goat Simulator 3 via the...
DRX remain unbeaten at LoL Worlds Play-In event
DRX defeated Isurus in Group B on Saturday to remain unbeaten at the League of Legends World Championship Play-In event
‘Genshin Impact’ developer wants to make limited-time events replayable
The team behind Genshin Impact has confirmed it is working on a way for limited-time events to become replayable. As it stands, certain character-focused events in Genshin Impact are no longer accessible or, if they are, their narrative has been changed to reflect how the storyline has evolved since. Speaking...
Veteran composer Inon Zur talks 20 years of Bethesda: “‘Starfield’ is my best score to date”
For over two decades, composer Inon Zur has brought our favourite games to life. Since stepping into the world of video game scores in 2000, Zur has been the sound behind many of our beloved noughties gems – including Baldur’s Gate 2, Prince Of Persia, and Crysis to name a few.
‘Project Zomboid’’s “very big” Build 42 update will introduce basements
The Indie Stone has revealed a series of improvements due to launch with the “very big” Build 42 update for Project Zomboid, leading to the introduction of basements and sewers. In a new blog post, developers confirmed they were working on a new rendering pipeline which “should rid...
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Stadia player will lose 6000 hours of playtime
One Red Dead Redemption 2 player will lose nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia following the news of the service shutting down. Earlier this week (September 29), Google announced that it will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia next year. After the news broke, Google said players will continue to have access to their games library and play games on the service through to January 18, 2023 with all games purchased through the service refunded.
PlayStation announces October’s free PS Plus games
PlayStation has announced the three games that PS Plus Subscribers can claim for free in October. This month’s lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Superhot (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4). The three games will be available to PS Plus Subscribers from October 4 – across the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.
Is Halbrand actually Sauron? The most convincing ‘Rings Of Power’ fan theories
As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power hits the home stretch with only three episodes of its first season remaining, a myriad of questions about the show’s multi-pronged plot and vast crew of characters remain. Given the extensive lore created by JRR Tolkien and the large...
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan covers Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for Spotify Singles
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has teamed up with Spotify Singles to release his rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’. Released exclusively through Spotify earlier today (September 30), the idol’s laid-back cover of the 2022 hit is the latest addition to the streaming platform’s K-Pop ON! project. “Nothin’ to say / When everything gets in the way / Seems you cannot be replaced / And I’m the one who will stay,” Seungkwan croons in the track.
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner reflects on infamous BRIT Awards speech
Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has looked back in a new interview on his infamous speech at the 2014 BRIT Awards. Turner memorably gave a speech about “that rock’n’roll” and the “cyclical nature of the universe” while collecting the band’s award for MasterCard Album of the Year at the ceremony, before dropping the microphone and walking off stage.
‘Stranded: Alien Dawn’ is a sci-fi mash-up of ‘The Sims’ and ‘Lost’
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, you’ve got your work set out for you. A survival simulator set immediately after a crash landing on an alien planet, players are tasked with keeping their ship’s remaining passengers alive at all costs. Far from Earth, that’s no mean feat. Besides having to...
‘Midnight Ghost Hunt’’s new update could make it a Halloween miracle
Midnight Ghost Hunt is a very special type of multiplayer experience. Ostensibly it’s a game about, er, hunting ghosts at midnight. To be more specific, it’s a chaotic multiplayer hide ‘em up where the balance of power switches between two teams of four: the ghosts, and the hunters trying to bust ‘em.
The Go! Team announce new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’
The Go! Team have announced their new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ and shared first single ‘Divebomb’. Check it out below. The Brighton band, who released their sixth album ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’ last summer, will return with ‘Part Two’ on February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries.
Watch Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign perform ‘Willing To Trust’ on ‘Fallon’
Appearing on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kid Cudi gave a performance of his single ‘Willing To Trust’ with Ty Dolla $ign, lifted from his forthcoming album ‘Entergalactic’. The performance took place on last night’s (Wednesday, September 28) episode of the...
Listen to Benjamin Clementine’s contemplative new single ‘Delighted’
Benjamin Clementine has released a new single, ‘Delighted’. Check it out below. The track is the fourth song, after ‘Genesis’, ‘Copening’ and ‘Weakend’, to be released from the Mercury Prize winning singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album ‘And I Have Been’. The album is set to arrive on October 28 via his own label Preserve Artists.
Sega announces partnership for its first blockchain game
Sega has announced that it has partnered with Japanese blockchain company Double Jump Tokyo to produce a new game based on the Sangokushi Taisen series. As reported by 4Gamer, Sangokushi Taisen is a real-time strategy series, most popular in Japanese arcades. The game involves collecting physical cards that can be placed onto the playing area to make them appear in the game.
‘Overwatch 2’ to hold an LGBTQ+ tournament this month
Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be holding an Overwatch 2 tournament for members of the LGBTQ+ community later this month. Beginning in late October, the developer shared the news in a recent Twitter post stating that the Overwatch 2 Challengers Cup will be open to any underrepresented genders. Registration is now open for players to sign up and will be chosen by Blizzard through a verification system (via PC Gamer).
‘Vampire Survivors’ 1.0 release gets October release date
The wildly-popular Vampire Survivors is finally launching out of Steam Early Access, with its 1.0 release scheduled to hit on October 20. Developer Poncle has added that the 1.0 release will be a major content update that completes the game – however, this is apparently not the end of the story, as the game will be receiving “plenty of post-launch support.”
Stormzy urges music industry to “not just use diversity as a buzzword”
The Croydon MC was named Diversity Champion at the event, owing to his efforts to “level the playing field” through his Merky Foundation and publishing imprint, #Merky Books. In a pre-recorded video message, Stormzy offered his thanks to the AIM Awards and said that he was “really grateful”...
