NME

‘Homicidal All-Stars’ preview: turn-based carnage

Homicidal All-Stars is the game show of the future, and as with all of these things, that involves ultraviolence and a kill or be killed mentality. I mean, seriously, can’t they just reboot Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, or something? Always with the violence. Homicidal All-Stars takes its...
NME

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Stadia player will lose 6000 hours of playtime

One Red Dead Redemption 2 player will lose nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia following the news of the service shutting down. Earlier this week (September 29), Google announced that it will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia next year. After the news broke, Google said players will continue to have access to their games library and play games on the service through to January 18, 2023 with all games purchased through the service refunded.
NME

PlayStation announces October’s free PS Plus games

PlayStation has announced the three games that PS Plus Subscribers can claim for free in October. This month’s lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Superhot (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4). The three games will be available to PS Plus Subscribers from October 4 – across the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.
NME

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan covers Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for Spotify Singles

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has teamed up with Spotify Singles to release his rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’. Released exclusively through Spotify earlier today (September 30), the idol’s laid-back cover of the 2022 hit is the latest addition to the streaming platform’s K-Pop ON! project. “Nothin’ to say / When everything gets in the way / Seems you cannot be replaced / And I’m the one who will stay,” Seungkwan croons in the track.
NME

Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner reflects on infamous BRIT Awards speech

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has looked back in a new interview on his infamous speech at the 2014 BRIT Awards. Turner memorably gave a speech about “that rock’n’roll” and the “cyclical nature of the universe” while collecting the band’s award for MasterCard Album of the Year at the ceremony, before dropping the microphone and walking off stage.
NME

‘Midnight Ghost Hunt’’s new update could make it a Halloween miracle

Midnight Ghost Hunt is a very special type of multiplayer experience. Ostensibly it’s a game about, er, hunting ghosts at midnight. To be more specific, it’s a chaotic multiplayer hide ‘em up where the balance of power switches between two teams of four: the ghosts, and the hunters trying to bust ‘em.
NME

The Go! Team announce new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’

The Go! Team have announced their new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ and shared first single ‘Divebomb’. Check it out below. The Brighton band, who released their sixth album ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’ last summer, will return with ‘Part Two’ on February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries.
NME

Listen to Benjamin Clementine’s contemplative new single ‘Delighted’

Benjamin Clementine has released a new single, ‘Delighted’. Check it out below. The track is the fourth song, after ‘Genesis’, ‘Copening’ and ‘Weakend’, to be released from the Mercury Prize winning singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album ‘And I Have Been’. The album is set to arrive on October 28 via his own label Preserve Artists.
NME

Sega announces partnership for its first blockchain game

Sega has announced that it has partnered with Japanese blockchain company Double Jump Tokyo to produce a new game based on the Sangokushi Taisen series. As reported by 4Gamer, Sangokushi Taisen is a real-time strategy series, most popular in Japanese arcades. The game involves collecting physical cards that can be placed onto the playing area to make them appear in the game.
NME

‘Overwatch 2’ to hold an LGBTQ+ tournament this month

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be holding an Overwatch 2 tournament for members of the LGBTQ+ community later this month. Beginning in late October, the developer shared the news in a recent Twitter post stating that the Overwatch 2 Challengers Cup will be open to any underrepresented genders. Registration is now open for players to sign up and will be chosen by Blizzard through a verification system (via PC Gamer).
NME

‘Vampire Survivors’ 1.0 release gets October release date

The wildly-popular Vampire Survivors is finally launching out of Steam Early Access, with its 1.0 release scheduled to hit on October 20. Developer Poncle has added that the 1.0 release will be a major content update that completes the game – however, this is apparently not the end of the story, as the game will be receiving “plenty of post-launch support.”
NME

Stormzy urges music industry to “not just use diversity as a buzzword”

The Croydon MC was named Diversity Champion at the event, owing to his efforts to “level the playing field” through his Merky Foundation and publishing imprint, #Merky Books. In a pre-recorded video message, Stormzy offered his thanks to the AIM Awards and said that he was “really grateful”...
