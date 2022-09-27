Cleveland Cavaliers wing Caris LeVert didn’t finish the 2021-22 season the way he wanted. He recently said that he felt like he took a “step back.”. “After the season, honestly, I was disappointed,” LeVert told The Athletic. “It was like, I had never really felt like that about basketball before. I didn’t lose any confidence. I was just disappointed in how the season ended and how I was playing. So it was like, I don’t know, I really felt like, not even something to prove to other people, it was kind of something I wanted to just prove to myself that I could still be myself or I could still get better because I feel like I’ve gotten better every year. And I just felt like last year I kind of took a step back.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO