Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye agree that Luka Doncic is just ‘as special’ as LeBron James
Former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for basically two decades, but at 37 years old, there is no question that his time on the throne is getting close to coming to an end. When that time finally does come, there are a handful...
Kevin Love details why he’s having so much fun with Cavs during training camp
Veteran Kevin Love has one championship ring and made four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but his enthusiasm for the game is currently at a peak level. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com looked at the early days of the Cavaliers’ training camp, noting...
Caris LeVert says last season left him disappointed in a way that he’d ‘never really felt’ about basketball before
Cleveland Cavaliers wing Caris LeVert didn’t finish the 2021-22 season the way he wanted. He recently said that he felt like he took a “step back.”. “After the season, honestly, I was disappointed,” LeVert told The Athletic. “It was like, I had never really felt like that about basketball before. I didn’t lose any confidence. I was just disappointed in how the season ended and how I was playing. So it was like, I don’t know, I really felt like, not even something to prove to other people, it was kind of something I wanted to just prove to myself that I could still be myself or I could still get better because I feel like I’ve gotten better every year. And I just felt like last year I kind of took a step back.”
