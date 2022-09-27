ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army officers appear on Burkina Faso TV, declare new coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen soldiers seized control of Burkina Faso's state television late Friday, declaring that the country's coup leader-turned-president, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, had been overthrown after only nine months in power. A statement read by a junta spokesman said Capt....
Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia held a general election Saturday amid divisions over Russia's attack on Ukraine among the Baltic country’s sizable ethnic-Russian minority. An exit poll predicted that the center-right will win the most votes but whoever forms the next government will face huge war-induced energy concerns. A...
Turkish minister says deadly gun attack was 'America-based'

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister on Saturday described a gun attack that killed a police officer in the country’s south as an “America-based” operation. Two suspected Kurdish militants opened fire on security force lodgings in the Mediterranean province of Mersin late Monday, killing one officer and wounding a second officer and a civilian.
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, the White House said Saturday that Venezuela freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the United States released two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling convictions.
UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad, the United Nations said Saturday. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced the departure of Baquer Namazi...
Rebel violence in eastern Congo causes hunger to soar

NYIRAGONGO, Congo (AP) — The last thing Pasika Bagerimana remembers before her sons died were their cries of hunger. But the 25-year-old mother had nothing to feed them. “‘Mom, I need to eat. Can you give me food?’” they pleaded with her. Daniel, 2, and Bonane, 5, died just weeks apart in July after fleeing violence in their village in eastern Congo between M23 rebels and government forces.
Czechia's ruling coalition wins election in Senate

PRAGUE (AP) — A senior government party in the Czech Republic linked to conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala has won an election for a third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house, with the ruling coalition parties retaining a dominant position in the Senate. With all the votes...
Italy's Meloni vows to put national energy interests first

ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is poised to become Italy’s next premier, vowed Saturday to put national interests first in tackling soaring energy costs as she made her first public outing since her Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in the country's national election.
Senator has turned plain foolish

Last month, he claimed that efforts to address climate change were a “regressive overreaction.” On Aug. 7, the same week that the Biden administration passed our nation’s first serious effort to address climate change, the Chronicle published a column by Rubio. He blamed a shortage of electrical transformers on several things, including “a forced, premature transition from fossil fuels to unreliable renewables like solar and wind.”
Catalans commemorate 5th anniversary of failed breakaway

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Catalans gathered in Barcelona on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of an independence referendum that marked the high point of their movement to break away from the rest of Spain. The 2017 vote, which was declared unconstitutional by Spain’s top courts, was...
