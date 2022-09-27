ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen traffic deaths up by 19.5%, highest since 2011

By Autumn Pitchure
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For years, teenage traffic deaths have been on the rise, but just recently a new report from Zutobi shows that these deaths are at their highest in nearly a decade.

Zutobi’s latest report shows the number of teen road deaths has increased by 19.5% in 2020 reaching 2,966 fatalities.

Their report shows the most common age group dying in crashes ranges from ages 15-20.

Officials point to three main causes of crashes: alcohol, speeding, and distracted driving, with the most common distraction being phones.

According to Zutobi’s report, speaking on the phone increases your risk of a crash by two times, and texting increases it by up to six times.

In order to reduce the number of teens dying in crashes, authorities with the Michigan State Police suggest setting good habits early on, eliminating distractions, and being responsible.

“When that new teen driver gets into that vehicle, they have to remember all the distractions that could distract them including passengers, the radio, eating, drinking, that cell phone. Get in that car and drive from point A to point B safely. Your life depends on it and other people’s lives depend on it.”

Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk, MSP Public Information Officer
