Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot
Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
How to See Hocus Pocus 2 Friday in Sugar Loaf New York
Over the next two weeks, it will seem like the Sanderson Sisters are everywhere. The long await follow-up to the original Hocus Pocus movie is about to land and you will hopefully be able to catch it as many times as you like. Hocus Pocus 2 is about to take the Hudson Valley by storm.
Don’t Miss The First Friday In Pine Bush New York
You may have heard that various communities around the Hudson Valley do monthly events to highlight the unique and special parts of their area. Pine Bush is one of the Towns that hold a monthly gathering. Pine Bush First Fridays have been going on since May and will continue through...
Very Helpful ‘Paw Pantry’ Pet Food Bank Available for Residents
It's a great resource for pet owners in the Orange County area. Times are very tough right now and it's a struggle for people to buy their own food let alone food for their animals. Even though it shouldn't be, it can be embarrassing to ask for help. However, the Hudson Valley has great services and programs to help everyone out. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a great service that provides aid and helps out pet owners.
Something Mysterious is Happening to Poughkeepsie’s Trees
It’s that time of the year again. The season of the witch. Everywhere you look there are signs that Halloween is coming. And did you know that Poughkeepsie actually has a Witchcraft District? It’s not so much an area as it is a community. And from what I can tell, it’s a pretty cool community.
Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley
You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
Is This Astonishing Greenhouse the Best in the Hudson Valley?
We've seen a lot of mind-blowing features in our millionaire's real estate tour across the Hudson Valley. This Kerhonkson, NY compound that recently hit the market, however, may have something that's never been seen before. Luxury Homes in the Hudson Valley. From the Round House that looks like it was...
The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY
It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
Annual Cider Tasting Festival at Historic Poughkeepsie Mill
I remember the first time I heard about the Kimlin Cider Mill. I used to pass it often on Cedar Avenue and think how beautiful it could be. And how it must have looked in its day. I guess I’m not the only one because about 10 years ago they started doing cider tastings once a year to benefit the restoration of the Kimlin Cider Mill. Now those tastings are big family friendly events.
New Pizzeria & Pub Opens at Former Spanky’s Spot in Poughkeepsie
A new pizzeria & pub has taken over the long vacant Spanky's building on Main Street Poughkeepsie. After years of lying vacant, the building that housed the popular Spanky's Restaurant at 85 Main Street has a new occupant. Spanky's was always a popular restaurant and bar for so many years, known for their Cajun and Creole food. I remember going to check out many a blues night at Spanky's back in the day, as it was a popular spot for open blues jams led by the late Little Scotty (of Little Scotty and The Knockouts). I also remember old man Bill Kikillus (my former landlord when I lived in Pawling, NY back in the mid 1990's) taking the trip regularly to Spanky's to get the Clams casino; he'd rave about the Clams casino!
Cool Things to Look For at 2022 Woodstock Film Festival
The Woodstock Film Festival is back bigger and better than ever. From actor Ethan Hawke receiving the Honorary Maverick Award to local film director Edward Crawford's showing of highly anticipated film Sixty Miles North, this years Woodstock Film Festival has some very cool happenings. The festival takes place this week (Sept. 28- Oct. 2).
The First Trunk-or-Treat of the Year in Newburgh, NY
Why wait until October 31st to start dressing up and grabbing candy? One of the first trunk-or-treat events of the year has been announced in Newburgh, NY... more than a week before Halloween. Trunk or Treat in the Hudson Valley, NY. Trunk-or-treat events have become a massively popular option in...
Real Men Wear Pink Kickoff at Angry Orchards – Week 1
Yesterday was the kick-off for Real Men Wear Pink. Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer by funding innovative breast cancer research; providing education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offering comprehensive patient support to those who need it most so that no one faces breast cancer alone.
Poisoned Bald Eagle Rescued in Esopus, NY
A bald eagle was rescued last month in the Hudson Valley after being poisoned. Friends of The Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, New York is a 501(c)3 that is dedicated to "helping injured and orphaned New York State wildlife, headed by a multiple-license Rehabilitator" according to their website.
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County
If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game
Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
Where to Find Some of New York’s Oldest Ghost Stories
Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but someone has to break it to all of you who wanted to go to Boos and Brews at Historic Huguenot Street in October but haven't bought your ticket yet. I am here to let your know you are too late, it is sold out.
Quaint Ulster County, NY Town Known for Beautiful Rose Murals
This beautiful town has so much to offer. From delicious local restaurants to cozy, mom and pop shops that feel like a small town feel, it's like something out of a Hallmark movie. Upon visiting this quaint town, I enjoyed the simplicity of its surroundings. I went for a bike...
5-Year-Old Shot Riding Bike In Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed
Two people were shot in the Hudson Valley, including a 5-year-old child. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:07 p.m., City of Newburgh officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street in the City of Newburgh.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
