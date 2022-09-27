Read full article on original website
13newsnow.com
Forecast: Remnants of Ian merge with cold front to form nor'easter, substantial flooding likely
A nor'easter forming off the coast is likely to bring winds and flooding to the coastal Virginia area. Meteorologist Evan Stewart has the details.
13newsnow.com
VDOT warns drivers about flood risks amid coastal flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers to stay off the roads because of potential risks stemming from heavy rainfall and high winds. Crews were out inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them where necessary, readying trucks and equipment and coordinating debris and tree removal. "We...
13newsnow.com
Death toll rising after Hurricane Ian
Now at least 104 deaths have been confirmed, 100 of those in Florida alone. Search and rescue operations are still underway across the southwestern coast of Florida.
