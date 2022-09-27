Read full article on original website
Former LU student sentenced to probation for incident involving a gun
A former Lincoln University student facing charges for a disturbance with a handgun pleads guilty. D’Andre Nutall, of St. Louis, pleaded down to two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault on Wednesday. He was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation on both counts. Nutall and Malik McGhee-Polson, of Kansas City,...
Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri
A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
Boone County teen reported missing
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
Moniteau County semi-trailer thief pleads guilty
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County pleads guilty. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, entered his plea Friday morning during his pre-trial hearing. He’ll be sentenced December 2. It was during the summer of 2019 when Maynard stole the trailer from a manufacturing plant...
Columbia accused of breaking into woman's home and assaulting her, running from police
A Columbia man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly breaking into woman’s home and assaulting her, then fleeing from police. Gregory Hayes, 31, is charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree domestic assault, and attempting to escape from custody. According to court documents, Hayes went to a woman’s home on Claudell...
California man seriously injured in Jefferson City crash
A Moniteau County man suffers serious injuries in a Jefferson City traffic accident. The JCPD reports Stephen Vaught, 45, of California, was driving in the 3800 block of Highway 50 west Friday morning when he drifted off the left side of the road into the grass median. Vaught attempted to get back onto the road, crossed both lanes of Highway 50 and struck a pickup truck.
Eldon man sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into buildings in Lake of the Ozarks
An Eldon man is sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into multiple businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks. Jarod Long, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree property damage in July. On Wednesday, Long was sentenced to four years in prison on each count. Long was...
Osage Beach drug fugitive arrested in Eldon home
An Osage Beach fugitive wanted on drug charges is tracked down to Miller County. The Eldon Police Department reports Nicholas Scott, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and one federal detainer for a narcotics violation. Eldon PD...
Search underway for Pettis County man accused of seriously injuring elderly man
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a Pettis County man accused of assaulting an elderly man in Hughesville. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a 71-year-old man was assaulted in the 700 block of Main Street on Sunday. The man remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Authorities have...
Cole County Sheriff's Department warns of jury duty scam
The Cole County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about a jury duty scam. The department says callers are posing as deputies and informing residents they have missed court or jury duty. The scammers then tell victims they must pay with money orders or there will be a warrant issued for their arrest. Authorities say the scammers are pushy and can sound very convincing.
Four-vehicle crash on Missouri River Bridge coming into Jefferson City
Two people suffer minor injuries during a four-vehicle pileup on the Missouri River Bridge. The accident happened Thursday morning just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes coming into Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Ali Skeens, 25, of Columbia, attempted to slow in traffic and struck the...
Missouri Task Force 1 team deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 is deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The Boone County Fire Protection District says the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team arrived in Gainesville, Florida, Wednesday evening. The team will remain in Gainesville until their first mission assignment is received. The deployment is expected to last no longer than 10 days.
Elderly Morgan County man seriously injured in motorcycle crash south of Gravois Mills
An elderly Morgan County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Robert Martin, 78, of Gravois Mills, was riding a motorcycle in the area of Georgia and Ginger Roads, about 15 miles south of Gravois Mills, Wednesday night, when the crash occurred. Troopers say Martin ran off the side of the road, hit a telephone junction box and overturned.
Eldon man seriously injured in head-on collision with school bus
An Eldon man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, of Eldon, was driving too fast for the conditions early Friday near his hometown when he crossed the centerline and stuck the bus. Craft was transported to...
St. Louis woman dies in early morning crash south of Higbee
A St. Louis woman dies after she wrecks her SUV in northeast Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Victoria Cooper, 50, was driving on Route O, early Thursday morning, just south of Higbee when she ran off the side the road. The patrol says Cooper’s SUV struck a drainage culvert, a fence post, and a tree.
Elderly Auxvasse man dies in collision near his hometown
An elderly Callaway County man dies in a two-vehicle collision just west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Douglas Thompson, 88, of Auxvasse, was driving on County Road 245 Thursday afternoon when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck on Route E. Thompson, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
