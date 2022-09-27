Read full article on original website
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
Urusei Yatsura Reboot Hypes Release With New Trailer
The classic Urusei Yatsura franchise will be coming back with a new rebooted anime series in just a couple of weeks, and the series is celebrating with a new trailer showing off the best look at the new adaptation yet! With publisher Shogakukan now celebrating its 100th Anniversary, many of their franchises have been getting the special treatment. One of these is Rumiko Takahashi's first major work with the publisher, Urusei Yatsura, which launched in the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine back in the late 1970s. But now it's roaring back with a cool new anime adaptation!
House of the Dragon Episode 7 Previews May Tease Another Major Character Death
House of the Dragon Episode 6 left viewers reeling after some key characters were brutally executed by fire in various ways. However, the death toll for this Game of Thrones spinoff may not stop climbing, because the preview for Episode 7 is teasing that another pivotal character may soon be going into the ground, as well.
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Possibly Leaked by Actor
Horizon Forbidden West DLC may be on the way following a possible leak from an actor in the series. The Horizon series is quickly becoming one of PlayStation's biggest and most reliable franchises out there. After Guerilla Games left Killzone behind, it opted to do something very new by creating an RPG set in the far-flung future with things like robot dinosaurs. The game was a massive hit and Sony seems to be doubling down on it. Following the release of the sequel earlier this year, Sony has greenlit a new Netflix series based on the Horizon games and a new VR spin-off that will release alongside the PlayStation VR2 in 2023.
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
WWE Fans Just Found Bray Wyatt Recording in White Rabbit Phone Number SmackDown Teaser
The fans in attendance at tonight's WWE SmackDown once again heard White Rabbit played in the arena, and then a QR code and a sign popped up during the episode, leading to more teases of a Bray Wyatt return. That led to a video that was one of the creepiest teases yet, but after more digging from fans and journalists, there was much more to those teases than initially thought, including a phone number embedded in the White Rabbit image filename. When called a message played, which is fully revealed when reversed, but then it seems it's actually Bray Wyatt speaking if one fan's discovery is true.
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
Xbox Exclusive Horror Game Now Releasing Earlier Than Expected
A highly anticipated Xbox exclusive horror game will be releasing much sooner now. Xbox hasn't had a ton of heavy hitter exclusives since the Xbox Series X was released in 2020. That's not to say there have been zero, we've had Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite to name some of the biggest. Both of these were tremendous games, though Halo Infinite has struggled a lot since releasing. It hasn't been able to meet the standards fans want for post-launch support and has dropped critical features like couch co-op. Xbox took a bit of a blow earlier this year when it confirmed that it was delaying Starfield to 2023 despite the fact it was intended to release this November. It was expected to be Xbox's killer app for 2022, but unfortunately, it will have to wait until next year.
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
Primal Shows Off Spear and Fang's Fights in Kill Count Video: Watch
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal brought the second season of the animated series' run to an end with Adult Swim earlier this Summer, and the series is celebrating how far Spear and Fang have come by showing off a new video counting many of the kills in the series seen so far. Making its original debut a couple of years ago, the newest original animated series from the Samurai Jack creator introduced fans to an entirely new kind of world than animation fans might have ever seen. Then the second season of the series brought it all to a whole new realm of intensity.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Deku's Dark Side
My Hero Academia put UA Academy's heroes through hell and back thanks to the War Arc, which will be brought to life in season six later this week. As Shigaraki and his legions look to tear down Hero Society and build something far more dangerous, Deku will be front and center in this new fight and will see some serious changes to his character as a result. Labeled "Dark Deku", one cosplayer has brought to life the very different outfit that Midoriya will sport in doing everything he can to stop All For One.
Crunchyroll to Add Two Major Movies on October 6th
Crunchyroll is the go-to place for all things anime, and it has amassed a number of IPs over the years. From shows to OVAs and movies, you can find just about anything you want to binge. Of course, there are some things missing from the catalog, and Crunchyroll has announced it will add two big movies to its line-up before long.
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
She-Hulk: Is Abomination The Series' Secret Big Bad Villain?
Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready to wrap up an already terrific first season on Disney+ and it seems as if we still don't know who the villain of the series is. She-Hulk has been teasing that an online group called Intelligencia is out to get her with the revelation that the man she was dating actually stole her blood for them. But we were wondering who could actually be behind it all? Could it be someone right under our noses like Abomination (Tim Roth) or is it someone less likely like the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson)? We actually have a theory that thinks it could actually be Emil Blonsky, a.k.a. Abomination.
Will House of the Dragon Get Season 2 on HBO?
House of the Dragon kicked the doors down with its premiere last month, immediately establishing itself as one of HBO's biggest hits. The Game of Thrones prequel series delivered the most-watched series premiere in HBO's stories history, and has continued to deliver massive TV and streaming numbers over its first six weeks. The show has been nothing short of an enormous success, which is what the franchise needed after the final Game of Thrones season left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans. From the very beginning of the show, fans have been asking about Season 2.
Steam Users Frustrated After Game Gets Canceled a Week Before Releasing
A new Steam release, Chaos;Head Noah, was canceled this week just a few days before it was supposed to launch on the PC platform, and Steam users aren't too pleased with the development. Spike Chunsoft, the publisher responsible for Chaos;Head Noah's English release, confirmed on Friday that the Steam release planned for October 7th would not happen while citing "Steam's guideline-required changes" as the reason for why the release won't happen. The game will still come to the Nintendo Switch, however.
Marvel's Daredevil Star Reveals Hopes for Disney+ Return, "We Had So Much More Story to Tell"
Marvel Studios has been hard at work on their Multiverse Saga film slate and there have been a few projects that have focused on the topic at hand. Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all pushed Phase Four along with their use of the multiverse, and it definitely delivered. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) who helped Peter Parker get out of a huge legal problem, and now he's returning, fully suited up as the Man Without Fear in the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox will also appear in the upcoming Echo series alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, and they will return for their upcoming revival series Daredevil: Born Again. Fans have been wondering if their other costars would return in the series, and now Karen Page actress Deborah Ann-Wool has revealed that she's ready to return. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that while she's willing to return, Marvel has yet to call her.
Here's Your Guide To New LEGO Sets Launching On October 1, 2022
Sandwiched in between Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 and New York Comic-Con 2022 is another LEGO launch event that kicks off on September 30th / October 1st at 9pm PST / 12 am EST. This event is smaller than some previous months, but it does include some big drops like the life-size Marvel Black Panther bust and The Mighty Bowser Super Mario set. Below you'll find a selection of some of the best new LEGO sets for October 2022 complete with product links. Note that we've included some pre-order options that go beyond October 1st.
Today's Wordle Is Another Average Puzzle
Today's Wordle shouldn't be too tough to solve. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
