No_Whining
4d ago
California is quickly becoming the Socialism capitol of the United States. I pray this knucklehead doesn’t run for president. If you does run for president, the people of the United States will spank him like no politician has gotten spanked before.
7
Mal Mcdonald
4d ago
This does it,,,punish doctors if they don’t follow our Calif liberal demands. I’m with the doctors and hope they won’t get out of our liberal state.
3
B S
3d ago
This is way off of the deep end. This shouldn't even be considered, this is un-American. It isn't how America does things.
3
Related
Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist
A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
Newsom breaks from fellow Democrats and aligns with the enemy on Lyft-backed Prop. 30
On Proposition 30, Newsom isn't just taking sides against the Democratic Party, but also opposing his core political base, columnist George Skelton writes.
Gov. Newsom’s payback: Move over, Gramps, he tells Biden, says president’s ‘world is gone’
What was the value in advising Biden to do what he’s already doing? None to Democrats but maybe some to Newsom, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
New California Law Could Become a Model for Other States Seeking to Protect Digital Information Related to Abortions
A new California law will explicitly protect digital information from being used by out-of-state investigators for procedures that are lawful in California. AB 1242 requires out-of-state law enforcement agencies seeking data or records from businesses in California to attest that their investigation doesn't involve any crime related to an abortion that is legal under California law.
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
RELATED PEOPLE
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
In groundbreaking plan, California allows affordable housing on some commercial properties
California lawmakers struck a seemingly impossible deal to build more housing in areas traditionally zoned for big box stores and office buildings.
'I don't even know what that is': What 'confused' and 'angry' Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, said to staffers when they briefed her on the bill to continue funding the government
Sen. Dianne Feinstein became exasperated with staffers who tried to brief her on the upcoming stopgap funding bill she was to vote for on Thursday, telling them: 'I don't even know what that is.'. Feinstein, 89, has served as a Democratic senator from California for 30 years, and has voted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFist
Plea Deal Rejected By Judge In Case of Napa Man With 'White Privilege Card' Who Threatened to Blow Up Democrats
A Napa car mechanic who fancied himself a right-wing radical terrorist intent on blowing up "a Democrat building" in the wake of Joe Biden's election didn't adequately express any remorse, and now a federal judge is tossing his plea deal. Ian Benjamin Rogers, the 46-year-old pictured below looking as douchey...
Column: Farmworkers just rolled Newsom. What does it say about the Latino vote?
Newsom had fought against the UFW bill for months, and promised to veto if it reached his desk. But it mushroomed into a political nightmare.
Gavin Newsom dropped $230K to troll Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott. Here’s how much more he can spend
Newsom’s campaign has $23 million to spend
californiaglobe.com
Assemblywoman Mia Bonta Refuses Debate With Opponent, Claims She Is ‘Unavailable’
Assemblywoman Mia Bonta (D-Alameda) refused to a debate with her opponent, Mindy Pechenuk, on Thursday, becoming the latest in high-profile incumbent refusing to enter debates only weeks before the election. Throughout September, debates have been pursued by many GOP candidates and denied by Democrat incumbents, such as Attorney General Rob...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Residents May Be Due Hundreds Of Thousands In Reparations: Task Force
California's reparations task force has started to put dollar figures on potential compensation for the state's Black residents who have suffered from racial disparities for generations.
SENATE RACE: Crapo faces 4 challengers
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested races and contests on Idaho’s November general election ballot. BOISE — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has held elected office since 1984, serving first in the state Senate, then the U.S. House, and now as Idaho’s senior U.S. senator, seeking a fifth six-year term. If he’s reelected and completes that term, he’ll be the second-longest serving Idaho senator ever....
Washington Examiner
Female gun owners fight back against violence and political rhetoric in California
In the anti-gun political climate of California , residents are stepping up their quest to own weapons and learn how to use them. Despite polls that say otherwise, firearms instructor Brandi Joseph offers proof that women want guns to protect themselves against America's escalating violence and are attending classes to hone their shooting skills. These are women of all races and political parties — especially Democrats .
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
