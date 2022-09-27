ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 14

No_Whining
4d ago

California is quickly becoming the Socialism capitol of the United States. I pray this knucklehead doesn’t run for president. If you does run for president, the people of the United States will spank him like no politician has gotten spanked before.

Reply
7
Mal Mcdonald
4d ago

This does it,,,punish doctors if they don’t follow our Calif liberal demands. I’m with the doctors and hope they won’t get out of our liberal state.

Reply
3
B S
3d ago

This is way off of the deep end. This shouldn't even be considered, this is un-American. It isn't how America does things.

Reply
3
Related
KTLA

Newsom approves name change for San Francisco law school founded by racist

A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law on […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
NBC Los Angeles

New California Law Could Become a Model for Other States Seeking to Protect Digital Information Related to Abortions

A new California law will explicitly protect digital information from being used by out-of-state investigators for procedures that are lawful in California. AB 1242 requires out-of-state law enforcement agencies seeking data or records from businesses in California to attest that their investigation doesn't involve any crime related to an abortion that is legal under California law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Richard Pan
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I don't even know what that is': What 'confused' and 'angry' Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, said to staffers when they briefed her on the bill to continue funding the government

Sen. Dianne Feinstein became exasperated with staffers who tried to brief her on the upcoming stopgap funding bill she was to vote for on Thursday, telling them: 'I don't even know what that is.'. Feinstein, 89, has served as a Democratic senator from California for 30 years, and has voted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Californians#Ab 2098
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Idaho Press

SENATE RACE: Crapo faces 4 challengers

Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested races and contests on Idaho’s November general election ballot. BOISE — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has held elected office since 1984, serving first in the state Senate, then the U.S. House, and now as Idaho’s senior U.S. senator, seeking a fifth six-year term. If he’s reelected and completes that term, he’ll be the second-longest serving Idaho senator ever....
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Female gun owners fight back against violence and political rhetoric in California

In the anti-gun political climate of California , residents are stepping up their quest to own weapons and learn how to use them. Despite polls that say otherwise, firearms instructor Brandi Joseph offers proof that women want guns to protect themselves against America's escalating violence and are attending classes to hone their shooting skills. These are women of all races and political parties — especially Democrats .
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy