KOMU
Unknown threat postpones Moberly High School homecoming dance
MOBERLY - An unknown threat has postponed Moberly High School’s homecoming dance until Saturday, October 8. The dance was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The threat was considered to be specific regarding the Homecoming dance. According to an email the Moberly School district sent, local authorities and other...
kjluradio.com
Boone County teen reported missing
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
Columbia, Jefferson City officials prefer resources over arrests when it comes to homelessness
Starting in January, those who sleep on the streets could face legal consequences if found on state land in Missouri. The post Columbia, Jefferson City officials prefer resources over arrests when it comes to homelessness appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
kjluradio.com
California man seriously injured in Jefferson City crash
A Moniteau County man suffers serious injuries in a Jefferson City traffic accident. The JCPD reports Stephen Vaught, 45, of California, was driving in the 3800 block of Highway 50 west Friday morning when he drifted off the left side of the road into the grass median. Vaught attempted to get back onto the road, crossed both lanes of Highway 50 and struck a pickup truck.
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
kjluradio.com
Former LU student sentenced to probation for incident involving a gun
A former Lincoln University student facing charges for a disturbance with a handgun pleads guilty. D’Andre Nutall, of St. Louis, pleaded down to two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault on Wednesday. He was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation on both counts. Nutall and Malik McGhee-Polson, of Kansas City,...
abc17news.com
Moniteau County man injured in Cole County crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A California, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries following a Friday morning crash in Jefferson City. The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes in the 3800 block of US 50, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. The man was driving a 2008 Nissan in the passing...
SportsZone Football Friday Week 6 scores and highlights
Scores from Week 6 of Mid-Missouri high school football. The post SportsZone Football Friday Week 6 scores and highlights appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri at 15-year high of fatal and serious crashes
ST. LOUIS – MoDOT said crashes and fatalities are at an all-time high across the state. Road and safety leaders are now urging drivers and lawmakers to make major changes. MoDOT’s lead engineer Nicole Hood said Missouri hit its highest amount of fatal and serious crashes in more than 15 years. MoDOT said many of […]
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man accused of brutal assault of elderly man located in southwest Missouri
A Pettis County man wanted for brutally assaulting an elderly man last weekend is captured. Jason James, 40, of Houstonia, was taken into custody Friday afternoon by US Marshalls and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Frizzell, just outside of Boliver. James is charged with one count of first-degree assault on a special victim and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
kjluradio.com
Four-vehicle crash on Missouri River Bridge coming into Jefferson City
Two people suffer minor injuries during a four-vehicle pileup on the Missouri River Bridge. The accident happened Thursday morning just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes coming into Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Ali Skeens, 25, of Columbia, attempted to slow in traffic and struck the...
Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting a power outage north of Columbia Friday morning. The utility provider shared on Twitter that crews are working to repair A power pole off Highway VV. We have a large outage taking place on Highway VV, due to a broken pole from early this morning. Crews The post Boone Electric reports power outage north of Columbia Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
American Red Cross sending vechiles, volunteers from mid-Missouri to Florida
The American Red Cross of Missouri is deploying responders to Florida. Rebecca Gordon, Executive Director of the Central and Northern Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross, says more than 100 volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas have been deployed. And two more teams from mid-Missouri will be leaving soon. Gordon says the organization is sending two emergency response vehicles, each manned by two volunteers, to Florida.
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
KMOV
St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County semi-trailer thief pleads guilty
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County pleads guilty. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, entered his plea Friday morning during his pre-trial hearing. He’ll be sentenced December 2. It was during the summer of 2019 when Maynard stole the trailer from a manufacturing plant...
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into buildings in Lake of the Ozarks
An Eldon man is sentenced to prison for ramming his truck into multiple businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks. Jarod Long, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree property damage in July. On Wednesday, Long was sentenced to four years in prison on each count. Long was...
kansascitymag.com
A new documentary will put Missouri wine in front of a national audience
When you think about wine, do you picture Missouri? If not, a new documentary by TasteMAKERS hopes to change your mind. “I fell in love with Missouri wine early on,” says Cat Neville, the Emmy-winning producer and host of TasteMAKERS who is best-known to KC foodies as the longtime publisher of Feast magazine. “Being so close to wine country is something that I’ve always really loved and seen as an asset.”
Comments / 3