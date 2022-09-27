ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russian Protester Raped by Police—Report

By James Bickerton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A Russian opposition activist was allegedly raped and beaten by police in Moscow after taking part in an anti-war poetry reading.

Police raided a flat in Moscow on Monday and arrested poet Artem Kamardin, 31, along with his girlfriend Alexandra Popova, according to independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe.

Speaking to the paper, a source said officers "beat Kamardin severely and put a dumbbell in his anal opening."

Kamardin was forced to issue an apology which police filmed and was later uploaded to social media platform Telegram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tmq2_0iC58bIP00

In the video, Kamardin, with apparent bruising on his face, said: "I apologize, ask for forgiveness and repent in front of the multinational Russian people for what I said yesterday in Triumfalnaya Square."

Popova claimed the officers tortured her , showed her a video of her boyfriend being raped, and threatened to gang rape her.

She said: "There's a lot of superglue on me, because law enforcement agents used superglue to glue stickers onto my face, they tried to glue my mouth shut, pulled out my hair, kicked me, and threatened me—they told me that five of them would rape me."

Popova also claimed that $600 which had been stored in the flat disappeared during the raid. On Sunday, Kamardin took part in an anti- mobilization poetry reading in Moscow's Triumfalnaya Square, near the monument to famed poet Vladimir Mayakovsky.

Leonid Solovyov, Kamardin lawyer, confirmed his client reported being raped and beaten by police to the Kommersant newspaper.

Anti-Putin punk band Pussy Riot tweeted: "Our comrade, Russian activist Artem Kamardin was tortured and raped just now by Russian police.

"Cops severely beat Kamardin and put a dumbbell in his anus, says his girlfriend, who policemen forced to witness the rape. She was beaten & threatened to be raped by 5 policemen."

Two other activists, 26-year-old Nikolai Dayneko and 21-year-old Yegor Shtovba, were arrested in connection with the Triumfalnaya Square poetry reading according to Russian investigative outlet Meduza.

In a separate incident, online news outlet Sota reported police raided the Moscow apartment of anti-war activist Daria Ivanova, who was "strangled, kicked, punched, grabbed by the hair and beaten against the surrounding objects."

The Russian government has been contacted for comment. Newsweek has been unable to verify the allegations.

Moscow has been rocked by protests since President Putin ordered a partial Russian mobilization to support his invasion of Ukraine .

Despite Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saying only 300,000 men with previous military experience would be drafted, there are reports Russians with no military history have been conscripted.

The U.S. based Institute for the Study of War said : "The Russian mobilization system is struggling to execute the task Russian President Vladimir Putin set and will likely fail to produce mobilized reserve forces even of the low quality that Putin's plans would have generated unless the Kremlin can rapidly fix fundamental and systemic problems."

Comments / 6

Related
TheDailyBeast

Doctors Called to Putin’s Aid After Coughing Fit Derails Blustery TV Address, Report Says

Vladimir Putin had to be helped by doctors in the lead up to a national broadcast after a coughing fit and chest pains repeatedly delayed the address, according to a report. Putin’s speech on Wednesday announced a historic military mobilization of around 300,000 troops to radically increase his manpower in Ukraine. But the important broadcast—in which the Russian despot also said he was not bluffing about the prospect of using nuclear weapons—came after behind-the-scenes chaos during the recording of the announcement, the Daily Mail claims. A Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin insider said Putin’s ill health meant the speech needed to be re-recorded multiple times, while also claiming that three of Putin’s closest allies—including the head of the Russian central bank—threatened to resign over the drastic escalation in the war on Ukraine. “After the fourth unsuccessful attempt to record an appeal, doctors were called to the president, to whom Putin also complained of chest pains,” the channel said. “The doctors advised to postpone the shooting and leave with them for examination, which was done. There is an opinion of people from the president’s inner circle that Putin feigned a health problem in order to reschedule filming and rethink his decision-making. People close to the president know his pathological indecision and uncertainty in making decisions, especially key ones.”
HEALTH
Newsweek

Top Russian Commander of Invading Army Captured by Ukraine—Report

Ukrainian media outlets and social media users have speculated that a top Russian commander has been captured as Kyiv's counteroffensive against Moscow's forces gathers pace. Images and video shared on Twitter and Telegram purportedly show Lieutenant General Andrei Sychevoi among a group of Russian troops handcuffed on their knees with one social media user saying they were near Balakliya, in the Kharkiv region.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Now It’s 65 Russian Officials Demanding Putin’s Ouster

Just days after Russian officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow openly called for President Vladimir Putin to give up power, the tally of elected officials demanding the Russian leader’s ouster has jumped to 65. That’s according to Kseniya Torstryem, one of the St. Petersburg deputies who is collecting signatures for the initiative. Now, municipal deputies from Samara, Yakutsk, Veliky Novgorod, and Voronezh have also joined the appeal. In an interview with the independent investigative outlet Verstka, some of the deputies in Moscow who launched the effort said they understand perfectly well that they won’t get a positive response from the Russian government. (The district council in St. Petersburg that first took the initiative and called for Putin to be tried for treason is already set to be dissolved on orders of a city court, and one of its members has been hit with a fine for “discrediting” the powers that be.) “We could’ve asked Putin for many things all these years—reform, adherence to the constitution, we also asked him to release [Alexei] Navalny. But it seems that after Feb. 24 there’s no point asking for anything other than his departure,” said Timofei Nikolayev, a municipal deputy in Moscow. Another municipal representative, Olga Shtatskaya, told Verstka that a “haze” had swallowed up the country that must be destroyed. She said she had “a bit of regret that we didn’t think to do this sooner.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Ukraine#Violent Crime#Russian#Novaya Gazeta Europe
Benzinga

Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
985M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy