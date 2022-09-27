Read full article on original website
Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears
WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. officials celebrated in early September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin's access to cash as he wages war on Ukraine. The idea sounded simple enough: The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for...
Mitch Albom: Hurricanes and war show the politics, pain, and power of our geography
The old quote claims that “90% of life is showing up.” I wonder if the other 10% is geography. Hurricane Ian didn’t just strike Florida last week, it ravaged it. Entire coastlines were rearranged. Hotels leveled. Houses destroyed. Concrete streets were lifted and washed away. Railroad tracks, too.
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
