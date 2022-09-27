ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott targets Week 5 return

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expects to return to the starting lineup in two weeks.

Stitches were removed from Prescott’s surgically repaired right thumb on Monday and he said the chances of him playing this weekend against the Washington Commanders are slim.

“Nah, probably not,” he told USA Today. “But Week 5 against the Rams? That’s the one I’m looking at.”

The Cowboys face the Rams in Los Angeles before a matchup with the NFC East-leading Eagles in primetime Week 6.

Prescott was on hand for the Cowboys’ win over the New York Giants on Monday night as Dallas improved to 2-0 with backup Cooper Rush at the controls. Prescott fractured his thumb in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was projected to miss six weeks.

Rush threw a game-winning TD pass to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth quarter on Monday to break a 13-13 tie with the Giants.

Before the game, Prescott was able to lightly grip the football and played catch on the sideline. He said tightening his grip strength is the next step — and perhaps final obstacle — before he’s back at the helm.

“Some people are OK with (sitting out), but I’m not built that way,” Prescott said. “It’s (expletive) killing me not being out there with my guys. It’s so hard but I also know I got to be patient.”

–Field Level Media

