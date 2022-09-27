Read full article on original website
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out at Meghan Markle Over Funeral Hand-Holding
Bethenny Frankel has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for holding hands at the queen's funeral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hand-holding during official events commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II sparked a huge debate and now the former Real Housewives star has waded into the discussion.
Internet Backs Dad Who Left 'Ungrateful' Family In 'Squalor' On Vacation
"I cannot imagine the level of entitlement it takes to have a paid family vacation and complain about not getting the best room," a Reddit user wrote.
Internet Slams Karen's Diner Staff for Allegedly 'Body Shaming' Customer
"They break their own rules and boundaries and then act surprised when people are upset," one commenter said.
Dad Dragged for Favoring Engaged Stepdaughter Over 'Angry' Daughter in Debt
"I wouldn't expect much contact with your daughters in the future if I were you," one commenter warned.
'Hero' Cameraman Helps Hurricane Ian Victims on Live TV
"We're just helping some people through the water here," said reporter Tim Lester as his cameraman Glen Ellis ran into the floods.
Is publicly shaming a cheat online ever acceptable?
Adultery has been putting in overtime, it seems, after one study revealed September to be primetime to start an illicit relationship. Recently, social media feeds have been bombarded with several high-profile cheating scandals. Take Adam Levine, for example, whose alleged mistress Sumner Stroh turned to TikTok with claims she and the Maroon 5 singer had a year-long fling. He then reportedly had the audacity to ask if he could name his new baby after her. The pandemic has seemingly birthed a cheating boom, with one dating platform, specialising in affairs with married men, experiencing a record number of users...
Tropical plants in Europe don’t need ice cubes – whatever social media might say
About 10 years ago, I went to a truly amazing horticultural show just outside Amsterdam. It was an exhibition by the very best houseplant growers of their newest creations all displayed on ultra-glossy stands. Right at the centre of the event space was what looked like an enormous music video set with theatrically oversized 1950s-style fridges on podiums. Between these were huge faux ice sculptures, and metre-high martini glasses filled to the brim with plastic ice cubes, all in Miami Vice lighting in shades of pink and blue. You might wonder what this all had to do with horticulture, until I explain that pouring out of all these props were the most immaculate Phalaenopsis orchids with a giant neon sign saying: “Just add ice”. The idea was that the easiest way to water orchids is to simply add three ice cubes to their pot once a week and presumably, by extension, demonstrating how simple these plants were to care for.
Internet Stunned by Denmark's Custom for Sleeping Babies: 'We'd Go to Jail'
A mother shared in a viral video explaining that the Danish practice of having babies sleep outside in their strollers is not only the cultural norm but recommended by midwives and baby nurses. Posted by TikTok user @annieineventyrland, the video amassed more than 12 million views as she discussed the...
Solomon Islands Sides With U.S. in Major Blow to China's Pacific Ambitions
Washington and Beijing are vying for influence in the Pacific region amid increasing tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty.
Olivia Wilde Comments on Jordan Peterson: Who Is the Man She Made Cry?
Peterson recently cried on television while discussing how the "Don't Worry Darling" director called him the "pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community."
'I Want You to Do Something for Nothing, I Did and it Transformed My Life'
I made some lifelong friends along the way.
Private Elon Musk Texts Show Twitter Pressure From Left-Leaning Murdochs
Critics have accused Elon Musk of drifting rightward for some time, but recently released texts reveal he's also been approached by the left wing of the Murdoch family empire. Their ask? To "bring back" Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey. Private text messages between Musk and various Silicon Valley titans—plus reporters,...
Fury Over Husband's Reaction to Wife Post-Surgery: 'Shaming Being in Pain'
"He's being massively selfish and showing he doesn't care about you," one internet user said.
Bride Bashed for Asking Cousin to Work Free When They Can't Come To Wedding
The internet has slammed a bride for asking her cousin to work for free when they can't go to the wedding. Published on Reddit's r/AmITheA**hole forum, a family member under an anonymous username shared their story to get feedback from the "AITA" community. The viral post has over 7,000 upvotes and 900 comments.
Woman Praised for Calling Out 'Extremely Creepy' Brother-in-Law
"He snuck into your home in the middle of the night and was going to crawl into bed? Excuse me? On what planet is that acceptable behavior?" one user commented.
The Korean Shows Returning for Season 2, From 'Hellbound' to 'Squid Game'
Everything you need to know about all the K-dramas confirmed for a second season, including the apocalyptic thrillers "All of Us Are Dead" and "Sweet Home."
'I'm 13 and I've Raised $13,000 for Rescue Dogs'
My family and I have been fostering dogs for the past eight years. Overall, we've taken in 12, mostly puppies. I grew to love them all, and I have a lot of compassion for them. Whilst I was growing up, these dogs came into our home for sometimes only two to three weeks. Seeing them matched with another family also gave me joy. It's good to know that I was a part of the process of saving and helping many rescue dogs.
'RuPaul's Drag Race UK's' Starlet Was Left in 'Vulnerable Place' After Exit
"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" queen Starlet spoke to Newsweek about her shock exit from Season 4, and why she feared she was "disrespectful" to RuPaul.
CIA Funding Wooly Mammoth De-Extinction Company
Paris Hilton has also invested in the company looking to use CRISPR gene editing technology to attempt to bring back the wooly mammoth from extinction.
