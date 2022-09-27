ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 174 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede

At least 174 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when  thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences. 
Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out at Meghan Markle Over Funeral Hand-Holding

Bethenny Frankel has lashed out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for holding hands at the queen's funeral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's hand-holding during official events commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II sparked a huge debate and now the former Real Housewives star has waded into the discussion.
Is publicly shaming a cheat online ever acceptable?

Adultery has been putting in overtime, it seems, after one study revealed September to be primetime to start an illicit relationship. Recently, social media feeds have been bombarded with several high-profile cheating scandals. Take Adam Levine, for example, whose alleged mistress Sumner Stroh turned to TikTok with claims she and the Maroon 5 singer had a year-long fling. He then reportedly had the audacity to ask if he could name his new baby after her. The pandemic has seemingly birthed a cheating boom, with one dating platform, specialising in affairs with married men, experiencing a record number of users...
Tropical plants in Europe don’t need ice cubes – whatever social media might say

About 10 years ago, I went to a truly amazing horticultural show just outside Amsterdam. It was an exhibition by the very best houseplant growers of their newest creations all displayed on ultra-glossy stands. Right at the centre of the event space was what looked like an enormous music video set with theatrically oversized 1950s-style fridges on podiums. Between these were huge faux ice sculptures, and metre-high martini glasses filled to the brim with plastic ice cubes, all in Miami Vice lighting in shades of pink and blue. You might wonder what this all had to do with horticulture, until I explain that pouring out of all these props were the most immaculate Phalaenopsis orchids with a giant neon sign saying: “Just add ice”. The idea was that the easiest way to water orchids is to simply add three ice cubes to their pot once a week and presumably, by extension, demonstrating how simple these plants were to care for.
'I'm 13 and I've Raised $13,000 for Rescue Dogs'

My family and I have been fostering dogs for the past eight years. Overall, we've taken in 12, mostly puppies. I grew to love them all, and I have a lot of compassion for them. Whilst I was growing up, these dogs came into our home for sometimes only two to three weeks. Seeing them matched with another family also gave me joy. It's good to know that I was a part of the process of saving and helping many rescue dogs.
PETS
