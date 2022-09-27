Adultery has been putting in overtime, it seems, after one study revealed September to be primetime to start an illicit relationship. Recently, social media feeds have been bombarded with several high-profile cheating scandals. Take Adam Levine, for example, whose alleged mistress Sumner Stroh turned to TikTok with claims she and the Maroon 5 singer had a year-long fling. He then reportedly had the audacity to ask if he could name his new baby after her. The pandemic has seemingly birthed a cheating boom, with one dating platform, specialising in affairs with married men, experiencing a record number of users...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO